Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Loungefly Backpack Now Available at Disneyland Paris

Are your spidey senses tingling? Or is it just the excitement for the new Loungefly backpack inspired by Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel?

What’s Happening:

This brand new Loungefly backpack, inspired by Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel at Disneyland Paris

The Loungefly backpack features the iconic outline of the hotel's exterior, along with the logo.

You can pick up your exclusive backpack at the hotel’s gift shop, New York Boutique.

Disney’s Hotel New York is more than a hotel, it’s a Manhattan and Marvel masterpiece. This metropolitan New York-style hotel hosts the world's largest collection of Marvel artwork with over 350 stunning original works by 110 international artists.​ ​

With unique experiences such as Super Hero Station and Marvel Design Studio, Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel is the perfect place to stay for Marvel fans of all ages.

