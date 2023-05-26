Walt Disney Studios Park In Paris Introduces New Experience Featuring Ariel From “The Little Mermaid”

The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is celebrating the release of The Little Mermaid with a new experience with Ariel from the new film.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris The Little Mermaid by introducing an interactive and playful experience with Ariel from the live action story several times per day in the Production Courtyard area at Walt Disney Studios Park through June 23.

by introducing an interactive and playful experience with Ariel from the live action story several times per day in the Production Courtyard area at Walt Disney Studios Park through June 23. This new entertainment offering is the latest in a line of compelling experiences for guests by immersing them in the latest Disney stories, while promoting diversity and inclusion values at the heart of this new on screen adaptation.

Ariel from the animated story continues to appear in Disneyland Paris.

This is only the latest in a global effort celebrating the new film, releasing in theaters May 26, 2023. Ariel will be venturing out to select Disney Parks where guests will get to meet her this summer.

At Disneyland Paris, guests can share an interactive and fun experience with the character Ariel, from the live action story, as she invites everyone at Walt Disney Studios Park to join a joyful, limited-time celebration in honor of the new movie release. From "Under the Sea" to "Kiss the Girl", guests can come and join in this unforgettable musical celebration.

The Little Mermaid, visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide today.

visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide today. The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere.