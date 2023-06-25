Photos: Lobby Renovation Begins at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

The renovation of the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World has begun, with construction walls greeting guests as they first enter the massive atrium.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will celebrate its 35th anniversary on July 1st, 2023. To mark the occasion, the resort has been receiving some grand touches that weave familiar storybook charm into the Victorian elegance of this flagship resort. Upon entering the resort, guests are greeted by these nicely presented construction walls that feature a tease of things to come.

Guest rooms are currently being updated with more to come as the beloved Grand Floridian ushers in its third decade of magic.

The upper floors of the main building are closed off, with temporary walls put in place to block the view of construction.

Fortunately, the lobby refurbishment is only taking up the front half of the main building so far, leaving plenty of room for guests to lounge and relax in the back half.

