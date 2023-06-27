New Incredibles-Inspired Disney’s Contemporary Resort Merchandise Arrives at Bayview Gifts

Some new Disney’s Contemporary Resort merchandise has arrived, inspired by the new Incredibles decor found throughout the hotel.

This new collection of Disney’s Contemporary Resort merchandise is heavily inspired by The Incredibles artwork found both in guest rooms and along the hallways of the resort. Included in the collection is an excellent Loungefly bag, as well as mouse ears.

This excellent mug features the Disney’s Contemporary Resort logo on one side, with The Incredibles on the other. The handle cleverly features a Walt Disney World Monorail.

The same design can also be found on a Tervis tumbler. You can find all of these items at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

