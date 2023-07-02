Stephanie Azam Exits Disney+ Canada as Head of Content

Stephanie Azam has exited Disney+ Canada as head of content after nearly one year in the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- Azam’s exit was confirmed by a Disney spokesperson to be part of a company-wide reorganization at The Walt Disney Co. Toronto-based Azam oversaw content planning, acquisitions and licensing at Disney+ Canada, which is part of the Disney ABC Television Group.
- Azam’s departure also comes amid Disney+ Canada and other U.S. streamers active in the Canadian market pausing or reassessing their investments in local film and TV content after the Canadian government passed into law Bill C-11, which compels Canadian content spending obligations on foreign streamers and social media platforms.
- Prior to joining Disney+ in August 2022, Azam was VP of development acquisitions at indie producer Sphere Films, and earlier held the position of national director, feature film at Telefilm Canada, where she was responsible for financing the production, development, and marketing of English language indie films.
- A native of Ottawa, Azam studied at the University of Ottawa before working at Industry Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada in Toronto back in 1997.
More Disney+ News:
- In honor of the July 4th holiday, Disney Junior is hosting its annual "Red, White and Bluey" celebration with fan-favorite episodes of the hit show Bluey.
- Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, a behind the scenes documentary, will be coming exclusively to Disney+ on July 28th.
- Original Lilo & Stitch star Jason Scott Lee, who voiced David, will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming live-action adaptation.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now