Stephanie Azam Exits Disney+ Canada as Head of Content

Stephanie Azam has exited Disney+ Canada as head of content after nearly one year in the role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Azam’s exit was confirmed by a Disney spokesperson to be part of a company-wide reorganization at The Walt Disney Co. Toronto-based Azam oversaw content planning, acquisitions and licensing at Disney+ Canada, which is part of the Disney ABC

Azam’s departure also comes amid Disney+ Canada and other U.S. streamers active in the Canadian market pausing or reassessing their investments in local film and TV content after the Canadian government passed into law Bill C-11, which compels Canadian content spending obligations on foreign streamers and social media platforms.

Prior to joining Disney+

A native of Ottawa, Azam studied at the University of Ottawa before working at Industry Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada in Toronto back in 1997.

More Disney+ News: