Stephanie Azam Named Director of Content for Disney+ Canada

Former Telefilms and Sphere Films executive Stephanie Azam has been named as the new director of content for Disney+ Canada, according to Variety, as the streamer grows its presence in the market and the implication that Canadian Originals will soon be on their way.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ is continuing to grow its presence in Canada, appointing Stephanie Azam as director of content for the streaming service.
- Azam made the announcement yesterday, August 18th, on her LinkedIn profile and is set to help Disney grow their Direct-to-Consumer content in Canada, leading the team responsible for content planning, acquisitions, and commissioning activities for Disney+ Canada. She will report to Jason Badal, the VP and GM of Disney+ Canada.
- Azam comes to the Mouse House after a year-long run with MK2/MILE END, an independent Canadian distribution company, where she served as VP of development and acquisitions. Before that, she spent 12 years at Telefilm Canada, serving as the National Feature Film Executive, overseeing production financing for all of English Canada. Before that, she spent five years as the director of theatrical marketing at Zeitgeist Films in New York.
- A native of Ottawa, Azam studied at the University of Ottawa before working at Industry Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada in Toronto back in 1997.
- Streaming services are growing in Canada, and are experimenting with more Canadian originals. Though no Canada originals have been announced at this time, the appointment of Azam seems to suggest that that could soon change. Last year, Netflix hired a Sphere Media VP as a Canadian Content Executive, and Amazon held its first showcase event in Canada earlier this year, where the head of Prime Video Canada presented 10 Canadian Amazon Originals. Seems that Disney+ is also trying to get their own presence in the growing Canadian Marketplace.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now