Stephanie Azam Named Director of Content for Disney+ Canada

Disney+ is continuing to grow its presence in Canada, appointing Stephanie Azam as director of content for the streaming service.

Azam made the announcement yesterday, August 18th, on her LinkedIn profile and is set to help Disney grow their Direct-to-Consumer content in Canada, leading the team responsible for content planning, acquisitions, and commissioning activities for Disney+ Canada. She will report to Jason Badal, the VP and GM of Disney+ Canada.

Azam comes to the Mouse House after a year-long run with MK2/MILE END, an independent Canadian distribution company, where she served as VP of development and acquisitions. Before that, she spent 12 years at Telefilm Canada, serving as the National Feature Film Executive, overseeing production financing for all of English Canada. Before that, she spent five years as the director of theatrical marketing at Zeitgeist Films in New York.

A native of Ottawa, Azam studied at the University of Ottawa before working at Industry Canada and the Business Development Bank of Canada in Toronto back in 1997.