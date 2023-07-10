Celebrate 20 Years of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin

Avast there! D23 is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl with a new Gold Member exclusive pin.

D23-Exclusive “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” 20th Anniversary Glow-in-the-Dark Pin

This pin is, obviously, inspired by the hit 2003 feature Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

—the blockbusting release that smashed box-office records and sparked numerous sequels. The film itself was inspired by the classic Disney Parks attraction In the film, the roguish yet charming Captain Jack Sparrow’s (Disney Legend Johnny Depp) idyllic pirate life capsizes after his nemesis—the wily Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush)—steals his ship, the Black Pearl, and later attacks the town of Port Royal, kidnapping the governor’s beautiful daughter Elizabeth (Keira Knightley). In a gallant attempt to rescue her and recapture the Black Pearl, Elizabeth’s childhood friend Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) joins forces with Captain Jack… what Will doesn’t know is that a cursed treasure has doomed Barbossa and his crew to live forever as the undead.

You best start believin’ in ghost stories with this pirate pin, me hearties! This D23 Gold Member exclusive is the ultimate treasure—depicting the undead form of the mischievous capuchin, and occupant of the Black Pearl, Jack the monkey! Just like the phantom crew of the titular cursed ship, the pin radiates a ghostly glow when viewed in the darkest of shadows.