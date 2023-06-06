Celebrate 25 Years of “Mulan” with a D23 Gold Member Exclusive Pin and Medallion

It’s been 25 years since Mulan first brought honor to us all. To celebrate this historic anniversary, D23 has two amazing new items for Mulan fans: an exclusive pin and medallion.

What’s Happening:

… When her ailing father is called upon to fight in a turbulent war against the ruthless Huns, Mulan does the unthinkable—she takes his place, disguising herself as a male soldier in the Chinese Army. Accompanied by a lucky cricket and fast-talking dragon sent by her ancestors, Mulan must fearlessly fight alongside her fellow troops, led by Army-General Li-Shang, and defend her country as well as her family’s honor. Since premiering in 1998, Mulan has inspired audiences around the world and has held a special place in the hearts and minds of fans across the globe. The title character, Mulan, has also become a beloved Disney Princesses—encouraging all to discover, and channel, that which makes them truly brave.

D23 Exclusive Mulan 25th Anniversary Pin:

Show off your boldness and bravery with this honorable D23 Gold Member exclusive pin. It's a courageous way to reflect on 25 years of Mulan and features Mulan as Ping, Mushu, and even lucky cricket Cri-kee! It comes on a colorful backer card inspired by the Fa Family Garden, where Mulan reflected on who she was inside.

The Mulan 25th Anniversary Pin

D23 Exclusive Mulan 25th Anniversary—Commemorative Emperor’s Medallion:

Discover the hero within and get this incredible collector’s medallion, inspired by the one Mulan receives from the Emperor of China for bringing honor to us all! This D23 Gold Member exclusive collectible celebrates 25 historically heroic years of Mulan . Featuring the Empirical Dragon symbol on one side, and the words “ Mulan – 25 Years” on the other, now you can honor the history and bravery of Mulan and become that same rare flower—blooming amidst any adversity you encounter.

This premium collector's item comes on a red ornament ribbon for hanging display, and arrives in a special commemorative display box embossed in gold with "Celebrating 25 Years of Mulan" and the edition size of 750.