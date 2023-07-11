Photos: Construction Taking Place Along Grand Avenue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Construction has been taking place in the Grand Avenue area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios over the last month for an undisclosed reason. We stopped by the park today to take a look at what’s going on.

Grand Avenue is the area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that contains Muppet Vision 3D, PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano and Baseline Tap House. The area is themed around a modern day Los Angeles, making use of some of the old Streets of America facades.

Construction walls currently surround a wall that was present on the left side of the street, leading towards Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The restrooms behind and all surrounding establishments remain open at this time.

