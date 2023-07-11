Photos: Construction Taking Place Along Grand Avenue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Construction has been taking place in the Grand Avenue area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios over the last month for an undisclosed reason. We stopped by the park today to take a look at what’s going on.
Grand Avenue is the area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios that contains Muppet Vision 3D, PizzeRizzo, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano and Baseline Tap House. The area is themed around a modern day Los Angeles, making use of some of the old Streets of America facades.
Construction walls currently surround a wall that was present on the left side of the street, leading towards Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The restrooms behind and all surrounding establishments remain open at this time.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground at Walt Disney World just welcomed a sweet, newborn Shetland pony early this morning.
- The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is just around the corner and Disney has shared the latest Foodie Guide so you can plan for all the delicious flavors you want to try.
- D23 has revealed two of the exciting panels that will be part of the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World this September.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning