2023 Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning, Our List of Nominations for the Walt Disney Company

Disney has gained 163 nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across its content brands and studios, including ABC, ABC News Studios, Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Disney Television Studios (20th Television Animation, 20th Television, and ABC Signature), FX, FX Productions, Hulu, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, Searchlight Pictures, Searchlight Television, and Walt Disney Studios (20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm Ltd., and Marvel Studios).
This morning, Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma took to the stage for a special livestream announcing the nominations for the 75th Emmys. Disney’s streaming platforms earned a total of 73 nominations, with Disney+ and Hulu receiving 40 and 33 nominations, respectively. The Emmys will air live on Fox on Monday, September 18th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.
Here are the nominees for the 2023 Emmys that represent the various arms of the Walt Disney Company:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- The Bear • FX • FX Productions
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
- Obi-Wan Kenobi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM Television, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
- Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- The Old Man • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
- Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
- The Bear • FX • FX Productions
- Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
- Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein
- Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature
- Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
- Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- The Bear • FX • FX Productions
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
- Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- The Bear • FX • FX Productions
- Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Janelle James as Ava Coleman
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
- Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
- Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman
- Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television
- Juliette Lewis as Denise
- Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature
- Merritt Wever as Frankie
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions
- Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto
- The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions
- Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta
Outstanding Talk Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
- The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter • ABC • Done+Dusted
Outstanding Television Movie
- Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
- Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
- Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
Outstanding Animated Program
- Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • Fox • 20th Television Animation
- The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
- Sam Lisenco, Production Designer Eric Dean, Art Director
- Emily Carter, Set Decorator
- How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
- Glenda Rovello, Production Designer Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator
- Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
- Patrick Howe, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director
- Rich Murray, Set Decorator
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
- Shayne Fox, Production Designer Aaron Noël, Art Director
- Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
- Misty Buckley, Production Designer Joe Celli, Art Director
- Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator
- The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- Misty Buckley, Production Designer Alana Billingsley, Production Designer John Zuiker, Art Director
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Wendy O’Brien, Casting by Chris Gehrt
- The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting
- Mickie Paskal, Location Casting AJ Links, Location Casting
- Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television
- Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature
- Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by Jodi Angstreich, CSA
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
- Jamal Sims, Choreographer
- Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
- Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer
- Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere
- Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer
- Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer
- Dancing with the Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
- Derek Hough, Choreographer
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
- Jamal Sims, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
- Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions
- Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography
- How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
- Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography
- Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
- Chris Teague, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Damián García, Director of Photography
- The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company
- Sean Porter, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
- Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic
- Toby Strong, Director of Photography
- James Boon, Director of Photography
- Bob Poole, Director of Photography
- The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times
- Jerry Henry, Director of Photography
- The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
- Alex Pritz, Cinematography by
- Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
- Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios
- Danny Day, Director of Photography
- Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
- Jason Hubbell, Director of Photography
- Ben Mullin, Director of Photography
- Zach Vincent, Director of Photography
- Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
- Alastair McKevitt, Director of Photography
- Craig Hastings, Director of Photography
- Leighton Cox, Director of Photography
- Jason Bulley, Director of Photography
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series
- The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC
- Sharon Long, Costume Designer
- Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer
- Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer
- Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television
- Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer
- Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer
- Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
- Salvador Perez, Costume Designer
- Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer
- Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
- Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer
- Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
- Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor
- Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer
- Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer
- Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions
- Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer
- Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
- Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television
- Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer
- Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer
- Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
- Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer
- Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer
- Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer
- Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer
- Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
- The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
- Christopher Storer, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Benjamin Caron, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
- Valerie Faris, Directed by
- Jonathan Dayton, Directed by
- Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot
- Andy Fisher, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
- The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
- Lana Wilson, Directed by
- The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
- Alex Pritz, Directed by
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
- Welcome to Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
- Bryan Rowland, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
- How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television
- Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series
- The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
- Joanna Naugle, Editor
- Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television
- Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor
- What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions
- Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
- Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor
- Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
- Josh Earl, ACE, Editor
- Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor
- Claudia Castello, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
- History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
- Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor
- Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor
- Daniel Flesher, Editor
- George Mandl, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
- Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions
- David Teague, Supervising Editor
- Sara Newens, Editor
- Anne Yao, Editor
- The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times
- Ephraim Kirkwood, Editor
- Jesse Allain-Marcus, Additional Editor
- Adriana Pacheco, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
- Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios
- Michael Swingler, Editor
- Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
- Matt Edwards, Additional Editor
- Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor
- Tanner Roth, Additional Editor
- Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
- Mohamed El Manasterly, Editor
- Curtis McConnell, Editor
- Michael Brown, Editor
- Charles Little, ACE, Editor
- Bryan Rowland, Additional Editor
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
- Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist
- Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist
- Christina Joseph, Hairstylist
- Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
- Betsy Reyes, Department Head Hairstylist
- Tonia Ciccone, Key Hairstylist
- Fabian Gonzalez, Hairstylist
- Kerrie Smith, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer
- Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
- Sallie Ciganovich, Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
- American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
- Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer
- Bobby Grey, Lighting Director
- Nathan Files, Lighting Director
- James Coldicott, Lighting Director
- Hunter Selby, Lighting Director
- Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director
- Luke Chantrell, Video Controller
- Ed Moore, Video Controller
- Dancing with the Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
- Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
- Michael Berger, Lighting Director
- Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director
- Andrew Law, Lighting Director
- Matt Benson, Lighting Director
- Matt McAdam, Lighting Director
- Luke Chantrell, Video Controller
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
- Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
- Harry Forster, Lighting Director
- Bobby Grey, Lighting Director
- Darien Koop, Lighting Director
- James Coldicott, Lighting Director
- Chris Hill, Video Controller
- Ed Moore, Video Controller
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television
- Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist
- Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist
- Gage Hubbard, Makeup Artist
- Heather Cummings, Additional Makeup Artist
- Natasha Marcelina, Additional Makeup Artist
- Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Cristina Waltz, Department Head Makeup Artist
- Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup Artist
- Alex Perrone, Makeup Artist
- Crystal Gomez, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
- John Debney, Composer
- Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Laura Karpman, Composer
- Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Sarah Schachner, Composer
- A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature
- Ariel Marx, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.
- James Newton Howard, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
- The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- Rickey Minor, Music Director
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Nicholas Britell, Composer
- Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
- Laura Karpman, Composer
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • Fox • 20th Television Animation
- Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin
- History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television
- Mel Brooks as The Narrator
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
- Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
- Mayim Bialik, Host
- Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
- Steve Harvey, Host
- Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
- Ken Jennings, Host
- Wheel of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
- Pat Sajak, Host
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
- Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • 20th Television
- Dave Roth, Executive Producer
- Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer
- Trisha Choate, Executive Producer
- Jillian Novak, Executive Producer
- Xavier Salas, Executive Producer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
- Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment
- Lasse Järvi, Executive Producer
- Nelson George, Executive Producer
- Peter Nelson, Executive Producer
- Jamal Joseph, Executive Producer
- Ted Skillman, Executive Producer
- Allen Hughes, Executive Producer
- Stef Smith, Produced by
- Loren Gomez, Producer
- Joshua Garcia, Producer
- James Jenkins, Producer
- Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic
- James Cameron, Executive Producer
- Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer
- Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer
- Lucinda Axelsson, Executive Producer
- Caroline Hawkins, Executive Producer
- Jonathan Frisby, Series Producer
- Dr. Paula Kahumbu, Producer
- Kim Butts, Producer
- The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times
- Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer
- Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producer
- Shoshana Guy, Executive Producer
- Caitlin Roper, Executive Producer
- Kathleen Lingo, Executive Producer
- Helen Verno, Executive Producer
- Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer
- Geoff Martz, Co-Executive Producer
- Carla Gardini, Co-Executive Producer
- Jonathan Clasberry, Producer
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment
- Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer/Host
- David Shadrack Smith, Executive Producer
- Rachel Tung, Executive Producer
- Lauren Budabin, Co-Executive Producer Matthew Alvarez, Producer
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
- Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective
- Paula Eiselt, A Film by
- Tonya Lewis Lee, A Film by
- The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava
- Alex Pritz, Produced by
- Darren Aronofsky, Produced by
- Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by
- Will N. Miller, Produced by
- Gabriel Uchida, Produced by
- Lizzie Gillett, Produced by
- Txai Suruí, Executive Producer
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
- Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Welcome to Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Outstanding Game Show
- Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle
- Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
- Wheel of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
- Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
- Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor
- J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
- John Finklea, Music Editor
- Shaun Farley, Foley Editor
- Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
- John Roesch, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
- Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor
- Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
- Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
- Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
- Chris White, Foley Editor
- Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
- Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor
- David W. Collins, Sound Designer
- Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor
- Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
- Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
- Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
- Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
- Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions
- Patrick Hogan, Supervising Sound Editor
- David Beadle, Sound Editor
- Sonya Lindsay, Sound Editor
- Michael Sana, Sound Editor
- Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
- Amber Funk, Music Editor
- Lena Krigen, Foley Editor
- What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions
- Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor
- Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
- David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
- Steve Griffen, Music Editor
- John Guentner, Foley Editor
- Sam Lewis, Foley Editor
- Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
- Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor
- Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor
- Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
- Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
- Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor
- Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor
- Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
- Thom Brennan, Foley Editor
- Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
- Sean England, Foley Artist
- Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
- Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor
- James Miller, Sound Designer
- Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor
- Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor
- Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor
- Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor
- Stephen Perone, Music Editor
- Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
- Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
- Will Harp, Dialogue Editor
- Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor
- Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
- Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
- Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
- Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions
- Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
- Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
- Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer
- Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
- Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
- Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television
- Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer
- Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer
- Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
- Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production
- Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
- Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
- Alastair McMillan, Music Mixer
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
- Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer
- Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
- Matt Herr, FOH Mixer
- Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
- Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
- Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
- Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor
- TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer
- Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor
- Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor
- Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor
- Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
- Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor
- Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor
- Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist
- The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production
- Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
- Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production
- Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
- Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
- Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production
- J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor
- Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
- Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
- The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One
- David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
- The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer
- Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer
- JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer
- Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
- American Idol • Season Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment
- Charles Ciup, Technical Director
- David Bernstein, Technical Director
- Bert Atkinson, Camera
- Danny Bonilla, Camera
- Mike Carr, Camera
- Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
- Keith Dicker, Camera
- Curtis Eastwood, Camera
- Jimmy Garcia, Camera
- Bruce Green, Camera
- Nathanial Havolm, Camera
- Ron Lehman, Camera
- Bettina Levesque, Camera
- Adam Margolis, Camera
- Rob Palmer, Camera
- Brian Reason, Camera
- Daryl Studebaker, Camera
- Damien Tuffereau, Camera
- Easter Xua, Camera
- Dancing with the Stars • Finale • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions
- Charles Ciup, Technical Director
- David Bernstein, Technical Director
- Bert Atkinson, Camera
- Terry Clark, Camera
- Karyn D’Alessandro, Camera
- James Garcia, Camera
- Nathanial Havholm, Camera
- Mark Koonce, Camera
- Tim Lee, Camera
- Ron Lehman, Camera
- Bettina Levesque, Camera
- Dave Levisohn, Camera
- Adam Margolis, Camera
- Derek Pratt, Camera
- Brian Reason, Camera
- Philo Solomon, Camera
- Daryl Studebaker, Camera
- Marc Stumpo, Camera
- Damien Tuffereau, Camera
- Cary Symmons, Camera
Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production
- Emmett Loughran, Technical Director
- Robert Del Russo, Camera
- Mark Britt, Camera
- David Driscoll, Camera
- Tim Farmer, Camera
- Pete Forest, Camera
- Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera
- Pat Gleason, Camera
- Bruce Green, Camera
- Shaun Harkins, Camera
- Jay Kulick, Camera
- Kevin Murphy, Camera
- Lyn Noland, Camera
- Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera
- Rob Palmer, Camera
- Jesse Placky, Camera
- David Plakos, Camera
- George Prince, Camera
- Mark Renaudin, Camera
- David Rudd, Camera
- Austin Rock, Camera
- Keyan Safyari, Camera
- Ed Staebler, Camera
- Rob Vuona, Camera
- Mark Whitman, Camera
- Rich York, Camera
- Jeff Lee, Camera
- Michael Taylor, Camera
- Brian Lataille, Camera
- Loic Maheas, Camera
- Chris Schuster, Camera
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions
- Christine Salomon, Technical Director
- Shanele Alvarez, Camera
- Dominic Bendijo, Camera
- Bonnie Blake, Camera
- Danny Bonilla, Camera
- Kary D’Alessandro, Camera
- Sean Flannery, Camera
- Shaun Harkins, Camera
- Charlie Henry, Camera
- Cory Hunter, Camera
- George Reasner, Camera
- Jofre Rosero, Camera
- David Rudd, Camera
- Ryan Schultz, Camera
- Aymae Sulick, Camera
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
- The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions
- Christopher Storer, Written by
- Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television
- John Hoffman, Written by
- Matteo Borghese, Written by
- Rob Turbovsky, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
- Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Beau Willimon, Written by
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production
- Joel Kim Booster, Written by
- Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by
- Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios
- Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by
- Dan Trachtenberg, Story by
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
- Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment
- Allen Hughes, Written by
- Lasse Järvi, Written by