2023 Emmy Nominations Announced This Morning, Our List of Nominations for the Walt Disney Company

Disney has gained 163 nominations for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards across its content brands and studios, including ABC, ABC News Studios, Disney Branded Television, Disney+, Disney Television Studios (20th Television Animation, 20th Television, and ABC Signature), FX, FX Productions, Hulu, National Geographic, Onyx Collective, Searchlight Pictures, Searchlight Television, and Walt Disney Studios (20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm Ltd., and Marvel Studios).

This morning, Yvette Nicole Brown and Frank Scherma took to the stage for a special livestream announcing the nominations for the 75th Emmys. Disney’s streaming platforms earned a total of 73 nominations, with Disney+ and Hulu receiving 40 and 33 nominations, respectively. The Emmys will air live on Fox on Monday, September 18th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.

Here are the nominees for the 2023 Emmys that represent the various arms of the Walt Disney Company:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television The Bear • FX • FX Productions

• FX • FX Productions Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM Television, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

• Hulu • MGM Television, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

The Old Man • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase

• FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

• Hulu • 20th Television The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeremy Allen White as Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto

• FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein

• FX • ABC Signature Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce

• Hulu • ABC Signature

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television Kumail Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee

• Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

The Bear • FX • FX Productions Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich

• FX • FX Productions Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television Murray Bartlett as Nick De Noia

• Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

The Bear • FX • FX Productions Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

• FX • FX Productions Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Janelle James as Ava Coleman

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television Annaleigh Ashford as Irene Banerjee

• Hulu • 20th Television Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature Claire Danes as Rachel Fleishman

• FX • ABC Signature Welcome To Chippendales • Hulu • 20th Television Juliette Lewis as Denise

• Hulu • 20th Television Tiny Beautiful Things • Hulu • ABC Signature Merritt Wever as Frankie

• Hulu • ABC Signature

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

The Bear • Braciole • FX • FX Productions Jon Bernthal as Michael Berzatto

• Braciole • FX • FX Productions The Bear • Dogs • FX • FX Productions Oliver Platt as Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Szorski

• Dogs • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Taraji P. Henson as Vanetta

• Mom • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Outstanding Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

• Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter • ABC • Done+Dusted

Outstanding Television Movie

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production

• Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

• Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers • The Plight Before Christmas • Fox • 20th Television Animation

• The Plight Before Christmas • Fox • 20th Television Animation The Simpsons • Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII • Fox • A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions Sam Lisenco, Production Designer Eric Dean, Art Director Emily Carter, Set Decorator

• System • FX • FX Productions How I Met Your Father • The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television Glenda Rovello, Production Designer Conny Boettger-Marinos, Art Director Amy Beth Feldman, Set Decorator

• The Reset Button • Ride Or Die • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television Patrick Howe, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

• Sparring Partners • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions Shayne Fox, Production Designer Aaron Noël, Art Director Kerri Wylie, Set Decorator

• The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer Joe Celli, Art Director Raquel Tarbet, Set Decorator

• Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Misty Buckley, Production Designer Alana Billingsley, Production Designer John Zuiker, Art Director

• ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Wendy O’Brien, Casting by Chris Gehrt

• ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television The Bear • FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting Mickie Paskal, Location Casting AJ Links, Location Casting

• FX • FX Productions Jeanie Bacharach, CSA, Casting by Jennifer Rudnicke, Location Casting Only Murders In The Building • Hulu • 20th Television Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by Tiffany Canfield, CSA, Casting by Destiny Lilly, CSA

• Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fleishman Is In Trouble • FX • ABC Signature Laura Rosenthal, CSA, Casting by Jodi Angstreich, CSA

• FX • ABC Signature

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere Jamal Sims, Choreographer Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

• Routine: Be Our Guest • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration • Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographer Makenzie Dustman, Choreographer

• Routine: Rose Petal Suite Pt. I • ABC • Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere Dancing with the Stars • Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Derek Hough, Choreographer

• Routine: Higher • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Jamal Sims, Choreographer

• Routines: Family Madrigal / Surface Pressure • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions Christian Sprenger, ASC, Director of Photography

• Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World • FX • FX Productions How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

• Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television The Mandalorian • Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Dean Cundey, ASC, Director of Photography

• Chapter 20: The Foundling • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television Chris Teague, Director of Photography

• I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Damián García, Director of Photography

• Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. The Old Man • I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company Sean Porter, Director of Photography

• I • FX • 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Boston Strangler • Hulu • 20th Century Studios Ben Kutchins, Director of Photography

• Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Secrets Of The Elephants • Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic Toby Strong, Director of Photography James Boon, Director of Photography Bob Poole, Director of Photography

• Desert • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times Jerry Henry, Director of Photography

• Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava Alex Pritz, Cinematography by Tangãi Uru-eu-wau-wa, Cinematography by

• National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero • The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios Danny Day, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography Jason Hubbell, Director of Photography Ben Mullin, Director of Photography Zach Vincent, Director of Photography

• The Pursuit • National Geographic • BBC Studios Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures Alastair McKevitt, Director of Photography Craig Hastings, Director of Photography Leighton Cox, Director of Photography Jason Bulley, Director of Photography

• Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

The Great • Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC Sharon Long, Costume Designer Claire Tremlett, Assistant Costume Designer Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer Anna Lau, Costume Supervisor

• Choose Your Weapon • Hulu • Civic Center Media, MRC

Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Welcome To Chippendales • Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television Peggy Schnitzer, Costume Designer Derek Bulger, Assistant Costume Designer Julie Heath, Costume Supervisor

• Leeches • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures Salvador Perez, Costume Designer Elizabeth Shelton, Assistant Costume Designer Gala Autumn, Costume Supervisor

• Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer Elissa Alcala, Assistant Costume Designer Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor Julie Yang Silver, Costume Supervisor

• Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Designer Stacia Lang, Assistant Costume Designer Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

• Part I • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. What We Do In The Shadows • The Wedding • FX • FX Productions Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor

• The Wedding • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Only Murders In The Building • Framed • Hulu • 20th Television Dana Covarrubias, Costume Designer Abby Geoghegan, Assistant Costume Designer Kathleen Gerlach, Wardrobe Supervisor

• Framed • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature Leah Katznelson, Costume Designer Angel Peart, Assistant Costume Designer Katie Novello, Assistant Costume Designer Deidre Wegner, Assistant Costume Designer Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor

• Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Christopher Storer, Directed by

• Review • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Benjamin Caron, Directed by

• Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature Valerie Faris, Directed by Jonathan Dayton, Directed by

• Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios Dan Trachtenberg, Directed by

• Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live! • 20th Anniversary Special • ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot Andy Fisher, Directed by

• ABC • ABC Signature in association with Kimmelot

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Glenn Weiss, Directed by

• ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions Lana Wilson, Directed by

• Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava Alex Pritz, Directed by

• National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham • Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures Bryan Rowland, Directed by

• Wide World Of Wales • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

How I Met Your Father • Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television Russell Griffin, ACE, Editor

• Daddy • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions Joanna Naugle, Editor

• System • FX • FX Productions Only Murders In The Building • The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television Peggy Tachdjian, ACE, Editor

• The Last Day Of Bunny Folger • Hulu • 20th Television What We Do In The Shadows • Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor Dane McMaster, ACE, Editor

• Go Flip Yourself • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ms. Marvel • Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor Sabrina Plisco, ACE, Editor

• Generation Why • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor Josh Earl, ACE, Editor

• Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios Angela M. Catanzaro, ACE, Editor Claudia Castello, Editor

• Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

History Of The World, Part II • III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television Angel Gamboa Bryant, Editor Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Daniel Flesher, Editor George Mandl, Editor

• III • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions David Teague, Supervising Editor Sara Newens, Editor Anne Yao, Editor

• Hulu • ABC News Studios, Bed By 8, Matador Content, Drifting Cloud Productions The 1619 Project • Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times Ephraim Kirkwood, Editor Jesse Allain-Marcus, Additional Editor Adriana Pacheco, Additional Editor

• Justice • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Life Below Zero • A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios Michael Swingler, Editor Tony Diaz, Additional Editor Matt Edwards, Additional Editor Jennifer Nelson, ACE, Additional Editor Tanner Roth, Additional Editor

• A Storm To Remember • National Geographic • BBC Studios Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures Mohamed El Manasterly, Editor Curtis McConnell, Editor Michael Brown, Editor Charles Little, ACE, Editor Bryan Rowland, Additional Editor

• Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary • Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Moira Frazier, Department Head Hairstylist Dustin Osborne, Key Hairstylist Christina Joseph, Hairstylist

• Festival • ABC • Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television Betsy Reyes, Department Head Hairstylist Tonia Ciccone, Key Hairstylist Fabian Gonzalez, Hairstylist Kerrie Smith, Additional Hairstylist

• I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

The Mandalorian • Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Maria Sandoval, Hair Designer Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist Sallie Ciganovich, Hairstylist

• Chapter 19: The Convert • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

American Idol • Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment Tom Sutherland, Lighting Designer Bobby Grey, Lighting Director Nathan Files, Lighting Director James Coldicott, Lighting Director Hunter Selby, Lighting Director Scott Chmielewski, Lighting Director Luke Chantrell, Video Controller Ed Moore, Video Controller

• Top 20 • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment Dancing with the Stars • Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Michael Berger, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Andrew Law, Lighting Director Matt Benson, Lighting Director Matt McAdam, Lighting Director Luke Chantrell, Video Controller

• Semi Finals • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer Harry Forster, Lighting Director Bobby Grey, Lighting Director Darien Koop, Lighting Director James Coldicott, Lighting Director Chris Hill, Video Controller Ed Moore, Video Controller

• Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Key Makeup Artist Gage Hubbard, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Additional Makeup Artist Natasha Marcelina, Additional Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist

• Bloody Mary • FX • 20th Television

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The Mandalorian • Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Cristina Waltz, Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez Urrego, Key Makeup Artist Alex Perrone, Makeup Artist Crystal Gomez, Makeup Artist

• Chapter 22: Guns For Hire • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor • Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Nicholas Britell, Composer

• Rix Road • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hocus Pocus 2 • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures John Debney, Composer

• Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures Ms. Marvel • Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Laura Karpman, Composer

• Time And Again • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios Sarah Schachner, Composer

• Hulu • 20th Century Studios A Small Light • What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature Ariel Marx, Composer

• What Can Be Saved • National Geographic • ABC Signature

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Light & Magic • Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd. James Newton Howard, Composer

• Gang Of Outsiders • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Music Direction

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Rickey Minor, Music Director

• ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Nicholas Britell, Composer

• Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Ms. Marvel • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Laura Karpman, Composer

• Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Family Guy • A Bottle Episode • Fox • 20th Television Animation Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

• A Bottle Episode • Fox • 20th Television Animation History Of The World, Part II • VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television Mel Brooks as The Narrator

• VIII • Hulu • 20th Television and Searchlight Television

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television Mayim Bialik, Host

• ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle Steve Harvey, Host

• ABC • Fremantle Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television Ken Jennings, Host

• ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television Wheel of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television Pat Sajak, Host

• ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Only Murders In The Building: One Killer Question • Hulu • 20th Television Dave Roth, Executive Producer Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer Trisha Choate, Executive Producer Jillian Novak, Executive Producer Xavier Salas, Executive Producer

• Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Dear Mama • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment Lasse Järvi, Executive Producer Nelson George, Executive Producer Peter Nelson, Executive Producer Jamal Joseph, Executive Producer Ted Skillman, Executive Producer Allen Hughes, Executive Producer Stef Smith, Produced by Loren Gomez, Producer Joshua Garcia, Producer James Jenkins, Producer

• FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment Secrets Of The Elephants • National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic James Cameron, Executive Producer Maria Wilhelm, Executive Producer Pamela Caragol, Executive Producer Lucinda Axelsson, Executive Producer Caroline Hawkins, Executive Producer Jonathan Frisby, Series Producer Dr. Paula Kahumbu, Producer Kim Butts, Producer

• National Geographic • Oxford Scientific Films LTD and Earthship Productions for National Geographic The 1619 Project • Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times Nikole Hannah-Jones, Executive Producer Roger Ross Williams, Executive Producer Shoshana Guy, Executive Producer Caitlin Roper, Executive Producer Kathleen Lingo, Executive Producer Helen Verno, Executive Producer Oprah Winfrey, Executive Producer Geoff Martz, Co-Executive Producer Carla Gardini, Co-Executive Producer Jonathan Clasberry, Producer

• Hulu • Onyx Collective, Lionsgate Productions in association with One Story Up Productions, Harpo Films and The New York Times

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi • Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer/Host David Shadrack Smith, Executive Producer Rachel Tung, Executive Producer Lauren Budabin, Co-Executive Producer Matthew Alvarez, Producer

• Hulu • Part2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Aftershock • Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective Paula Eiselt, A Film by Tonya Lewis Lee, A Film by

• Hulu • ABC News Studios, Onyx Collective The Territory • National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava Alex Pritz, Produced by Darren Aronofsky, Produced by Sigrid Dyekjær, Produced by Will N. Miller, Produced by Gabriel Uchida, Produced by Lizzie Gillett, Produced by Txai Suruí, Executive Producer

• National Geographic • National Geographic Documentary Films Presents a Documist and Associação Jupaú Film in association with Time Studios, Xtr, Doc Society Climate Story Fund / A Production of Protozoa Pictures, Passion Pictures, Real Lava

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud • ABC • Fremantle

• ABC • Fremantle Jeopardy! • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

• ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television Wheel of Fortune • ABC • Quadra Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor • The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer Margit Pfeiffer, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor Jonathan Greber, ADR Editor J.R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor John Finklea, Music Editor Shaun Farley, Foley Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist

• The Eye • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Steve “Major” Giammaria, Supervising Sound Editor Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor Annie Taylor, Foley Editor Chris White, Foley Editor Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

• Review • FX • FX Productions The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Dialogue Editor David W. Collins, Sound Designer Luis Galdames, Sound Effects Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor Joel Raabe, Foley Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

• Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Reservation Dogs • This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions Patrick Hogan, Supervising Sound Editor David Beadle, Sound Editor Sonya Lindsay, Sound Editor Michael Sana, Sound Editor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Amber Funk, Music Editor Lena Krigen, Foley Editor

• This Is Where The Plot Thickens • FX • FX Productions What We Do In The Shadows • The Night Market • FX • FX Productions Steffan Falesitch, Supervising Sound Editor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

• The Night Market • FX • FX Productions

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Trey Turner, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Angela Ang, Dialogue/ADR Editor Ryan Cota, Dialogue/ADR Editor Jon Borland, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor Michael Levine, Sound Effects Editor Ramiro Belgardt, Music Editor Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor Thom Brennan, Foley Editor Ronni Brown, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist

• Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios Chris Terhune, Co-Supervising Sound Editor William Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jessie Anne Spence, Dialogue/ADR Editor James Miller, Sound Designer Diego Perez, Sound Effects Editor Lee Gilmore, Sound Effects Editor Christopher Bonis, Sound Effects Editor Daniel DiPrima, Music Editor Stephen Perone, Music Editor Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

• Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures Will Harp, Dialogue Editor Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor Shaun Cromwell, Sound Effects Editor

• Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Obi-Wan Kenobi • Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer Scott Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer Julian Howarth, CAS, Production Mixer

• Part VI • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear • Review • FX • FX Productions Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

• Review • FX • FX Productions The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer Tony Villaflor, Re-Recording Mixer Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

• Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Only Murders In The Building • The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television Penny Harold, Re-Recording Mixer Andrew Lange, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

• The Tell • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer Alastair McMillan, Music Mixer

• Disney+ • Disney+ Presents an Imagine Documentaries, Tremolo Productions and Worldwide Pants Inc. Production Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production Michael Abbott, Broadcast Production Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Matt Herr, FOH Mixer Alan Richardson, Monitor Mixer

• Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Welcome to Wrexham • Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

• Do Or Die • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Andor • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Mohen Leo, Visual Effects Supervisor TJ Falls, Visual Effects Producer Richard Van Den Bergh, Special Effects Supervisor Neal Scanlan, Creature Effects & Droid Supervisor Liyana Mansor, Lead Visual Effects Editor Scott Pritchard, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Joseph Kasparian, Hybride Visual Effects Supervisor Jelmer Boskma, Scanline Visual Effects Supervisor Jean-Clément Soret, Colorist

• Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Grady Cofer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Production Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor, Production Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor, Production J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects Supervisor Victor Schutz IV, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Bobo Skipper, Important Looking Pirates Visual Effects Supervisor

• Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Mandalorian • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

• Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. The Rookie • ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One David Scott Rowden Sr., Stunt Coordinator

• ABC • ABC Signature and Entertainment One

Outstanding Stunt Performance

The Mandalorian • Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Lateef Crowder, Stunt Performer Paul Darnell, Stunt Performer JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Performer Ryan Ryusaki, Stunt Performer

• Chapter 24: The Return • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

American Idol • Season Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bert Atkinson, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Mike Carr, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Curtis Eastwood, Camera Jimmy Garcia, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Nathanial Havolm, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Easter Xua, Camera

• Season Finale • ABC • Fremantle and 19 Entertainment Dancing with the Stars • Finale • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions Charles Ciup, Technical Director David Bernstein, Technical Director Bert Atkinson, Camera Terry Clark, Camera Karyn D’Alessandro, Camera James Garcia, Camera Nathanial Havholm, Camera Mark Koonce, Camera Tim Lee, Camera Ron Lehman, Camera Bettina Levesque, Camera Dave Levisohn, Camera Adam Margolis, Camera Derek Pratt, Camera Brian Reason, Camera Philo Solomon, Camera Daryl Studebaker, Camera Marc Stumpo, Camera Damien Tuffereau, Camera Cary Symmons, Camera

• Finale • Disney+ • BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium • Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production Emmett Loughran, Technical Director Robert Del Russo, Camera Mark Britt, Camera David Driscoll, Camera Tim Farmer, Camera Pete Forest, Camera Andrew Georgopoulos, Camera Pat Gleason, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Shaun Harkins, Camera Jay Kulick, Camera Kevin Murphy, Camera Lyn Noland, Camera Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera Jesse Placky, Camera David Plakos, Camera George Prince, Camera Mark Renaudin, Camera David Rudd, Camera Austin Rock, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Ed Staebler, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Mark Whitman, Camera Rich York, Camera Jeff Lee, Camera Michael Taylor, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Loic Maheas, Camera Chris Schuster, Camera

• Disney+ • Disney+ Presents in association with Rocket Entertainment / A Fulwell 73 Production Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl • Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions Christine Salomon, Technical Director Shanele Alvarez, Camera Dominic Bendijo, Camera Bonnie Blake, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Kary D’Alessandro, Camera Sean Flannery, Camera Shaun Harkins, Camera Charlie Henry, Camera Cory Hunter, Camera George Reasner, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Rudd, Camera Ryan Schultz, Camera Aymae Sulick, Camera

• Disney+ • Fulwell 73 Productions

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Bear • System • FX • FX Productions Christopher Storer, Written by

• System • FX • FX Productions Only Murders In The Building • I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television John Hoffman, Written by Matteo Borghese, Written by Rob Turbovsky, Written by

• I Know Who Did It • Hulu • 20th Television

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor • One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd. Beau Willimon, Written by

• One Way Out • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Fire Island • Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production Joel Kim Booster, Written by

• Hulu • Searchlight Pictures Presents, a JAX Media Production Fleishman Is In Trouble • Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Written for Television by

• Me-Time • FX • ABC Signature Prey • Hulu • 20th Century Studios Patrick Aison, Written by & Story by Dan Trachtenberg, Story by

• Hulu • 20th Century Studios

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Dear Mama • Panther Power • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment Allen Hughes, Written by Lasse Järvi, Written by

• Panther Power • FX • FX Presents A Defiant Ones Media Group Production / An Amaru Entertainment Production in association with DreamCrew Entertainment, Interscope, MACRO, Polygram Entertainment