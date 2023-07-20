Disney Newport Bay Club Attraction Key Releasing July 27th at Disneyland Paris

Set sail for the shores of Lake Disney! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Disney Newport Bay Club will be released on Thursday, July 27th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Newport Bay Club Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 29€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 at 6 PM CET.
- “Last chance” tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 26th, 2022 at 6 PM CET.
- The sale will take place at Bay Boutique in Disney Newport Bay Club at 9 AM CET on July 27th – with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
- Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
- This follows the most recent attraction key release, celebrating Peter Pan’s Flight.
- While at Disney Newport Bay Club, guests can pick up items from an exclusive new line of merchandise.
More Disneyland Paris News:
