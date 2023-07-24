Disney100: Castle of Magical Dreams and Enchanted Storybook Castle Figurines Now Available on shopDisney

As the Disney100 celebration continues, so do the merchandise offerings created to commemorate the incredible milestone year. shopDisney has just unveiled two more Castle figurines, this time inspired by Hong Kong’s Castle of Magical Dreams and Shanghai’s Enchanted Storybook Castle.

Throughout 2023, Disney is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and that means merchandise collections, limited edition pieces, memorabilia and commemorative figurines.

New to shopDisney are two gorgeous castle display pieces inspired by the impressive icons at Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland.

Hong Kong Disneyland is represented by their Castle of Magical Dreams Enchanted Storybook Castle is realized here in miniature. Both figurines are quite sizable (between 7- to 8-inches high) and are presented in silver at the bottom transitioning to colorful metallic hues at the top that closely resemble their actual counterparts.

Each comes on a solid black base with the nameplate listing the resort it represents, and for added fun, Tinker Bell is attached above the palace sprinkling Pixie Dust and working her magic (see above).

Guests will find the Disney Castle figurines available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Castle of Magical Dreams Figure – Hong Kong Disneyland – Disney100 – $199.00

Fully sculpted miniature

Features Castle of Magical Dreams from Hong Kong Disneyland

Glittering Tinker Bell figure on wire at top

''Platinum'' finish with color accents

''Hong Kong Disneyland'' title plate

8 3/4'' H x 5 3/4'' W x 4 1/4'' D

Enchanted Storybook Castle Figure – Shanghai Disneyland – Disney100 – $199.00

Fully sculpted miniature

Features Enchanted Storybook Castle from Shanghai Disneyland

Glittering Tinker Bell figure on wire at top

''Platinum'' finish with color accents

''Shanghai Disney Resort'' title plate

7 1/2'' H x 5 3/4'' W x 6 3/4'' D

