20th Century Studios Shares First Look at “No One Will Save You” – Coming September 22nd to Hulu

20th Century Studios has shared a first look at the all-new film No One Will Save You, which premieres September 22nd on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Starring Kaitlyn Dever, the captivating sci-fi psychological thriller begins streaming on September 22nd, 2023, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories.
- No One Will Save You introduces Brynn Adams (Dever), a creative and talented young woman who’s been alienated from her community. Lonely but ever hopeful, Brynn finds solace within the walls of the home where she grew up—until she’s awakened one night by strange noises from decidedly unearthly intruders. What follows is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past.
- Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film features music by composer Joseph Trapanese.
- Tim White, Trevor White, Allan Mandelbaum and Duffield produce, and Dever and Joshua Throne executive produce.
