Menu Released for Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia as New Dining Location Opens in Disneyland Paris

The menu has been released for Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia as the new dining location is now open in Disneyland Paris.
- The new restaurant invites guests to enjoy the delicious flavors of traditional Mexican dishes with their whole familia in this place they’re sure to remember, which celebrates the world of the beloved Disney Pixar movie Coco.
- The menu features a variety of burritos as well as desserts and offerings for younger guests.
- Check out the full menu below:
- Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia is now open at Disneyland Paris, and Disney Imagineers have been working closely to give guests the full experience for fans of the Pixar movie Coco.
- Originally announced back in April, the Mexican-themed restaurant Fuente Del Oro, located in Frontierland, has been transformed around the theme of the Pixar animated film, Coco.
- The new and fully redecorated Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia features Miguel, the hero of the animated movie, and his passion for music and love for his family members.
- Disneyland Paris shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new restaurant earlier this month, while the Disney Parks Blog shared a look at some easter eggs found in the restaurant just a few days ago.
- This isn’t the only restaurant at Disneyland Paris receiving some Pixar touches, as Pizzeria Bella Notte has been refurbished and expanded, with the construction of a new room inspired by Luca.