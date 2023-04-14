Photos: “Luca” Themed Expansion of Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant Opens at Disneyland Paris

A touch of Italy has made its way to Disneyland Paris, as a new expansion of ​​Pizzeria Bella Notte Restaurant inspired by the Pixar film Luca has now opened.

Pizzeria Bella Notte is a quick service restaurant in Fantasyland at Disneyland Paris, themed to Lady and the Tramp. Now, as the restaurant expands into the former Fantasia Gelati ice cream shop, a new room inspired by Luca has debuted. In fact, the facade below once was Fantasia Gelati.

Taking place in the Italian Riviera, Luca (streaming on Disney+) tells the story of a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

When the opportunity to expand the restaurant arose, Imagineers naturally thought about the fan-favorite sea monster to add to the variety of characters represented in the park. This new themed area features a seaside atmosphere with lots of details and objects evoking the local fishing culture and cuisine that you can find in Luca’s home town of Portorosso, in addition to providing further space for guests to enjoy Italian specialties.

Attention to detail is everywhere, with more than 60 props and accessories specifically created for this new space, all centered around the local fishing culture and cuisine. This of course includes all of Chef Massimo's favorite pasta-making ingredients and cooking utensils. Guests will also spot the diving helmet used by Luca to win the Portorosso Cup race.