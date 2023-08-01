Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal Coming to the Milk Stand at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Do you like Star Wars? Do you like cereal? Do you like Star Wars and cereal? Then you’re definitely going to enjoy this new treat coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

The Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal is topped with raspberry jelly and mini rainbow crunchy candies.

This all-new sweet treat will be available starting tomorrow.

It is named after Tenoo, a planet featured in the new Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures animated series.

