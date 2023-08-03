Hatbox Ghost 3rd Edition Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

In celebration of the 54th anniversary of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, a 3rd Edition Hatbox Ghost tiki mug will be released next Wednesday, August 9th.

  • Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel is introducing a 3rd Edition Hatbox Ghost tiki mug with a ghostly teal green color, black glaze.
  • Included will be the Cloaked Specter speciality cocktail, or a non-alcoholic version.
  • The new Hatbox Ghost mug will be available at Trader Sam’s beginning at 11:30 a.m. on August 9th.
  • Guests are limited to two mugs per person, per transaction. While supplies last.
  • Guests must be 21 or over to purchase.
  • If looking to park your vehicle at the Disneyland Hotel, please note that self-parking rates will apply. Disneyland Hotel parking is validated for 3 hours for dine-in guests only.
  • A different variation of the Hatbox Ghost tiki mug was first available back in 2019.

