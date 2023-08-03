Hatbox Ghost 3rd Edition Tiki Mug Coming to Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel

In celebration of the 54th anniversary of The Haunted Mansion at Disneyland, a 3rd Edition Hatbox Ghost tiki mug will be released next Wednesday, August 9th.

What’s Happening:

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel is introducing a 3rd Edition Hatbox Ghost tiki mug with a ghostly teal green color, black glaze.

Included will be the Cloaked Specter speciality cocktail, or a non-alcoholic version.

The new Hatbox Ghost mug will be available at Trader Sam’s beginning at 11:30 a.m. on August 9th.

Guests are limited to two mugs per person, per transaction. While supplies last.

Guests must be 21 or over to purchase.

If looking to park your vehicle at the Disneyland Hotel, please note that self-parking rates will apply. Disneyland Hotel parking is validated for 3 hours for dine-in guests only.

A different variation of the Hatbox Ghost tiki mug was first available back in 2019