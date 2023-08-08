Knott’s Berry Farm Celebrating Snoopy’s Birthday on Thursday, August 10th

Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating the birthday of everyone’s favorite beagle, Snoopy, this Thursday, August 10th.

What’s Happening:

Charlie Brown’s best friend and pet beagle, Snoopy, was first introduced to the world by Charles M. Schulz as part of his PEANUTS comic strip back in the 1950s. Snoopy’s legacy has left his paw print in history and everyone’s hearts throughout the years. He continues to bring smiles to all who meet him by helping families create sweet and fond memories when they stop by for a big Snoopy hug.

To show the world’s most famous beagle some birthday love, you can join in on the fun of his birthday celebration this Thursday at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Sport your favorite Snoopy gear, take a photo with the famous beagle, or even catch a performance of the Camp Snoopy show, “Music Goes Round and Around.”

