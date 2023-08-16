Her Universe Disney Halloween Fashions Descend on Hot Topic

Are you feeling the Halloween vibes yet?! Now that we’ve reached the middle of August it’s time to fully embrace the season of costumes, candy, and creepy characters and Hot Topic is welcoming it with open arms! New Disney fashions from Her Universe have popped up online making it easy for fans everywhere to update their Halloween wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

October 31st is still a ways off, but we’ve already dedicated several merchandise posts to all things Halloween and we’re not about to stop now! While our Hot Topic coverage has spanned The Haunted Mansion, some Mickey Mouse Halloween goodies, Hocus Pocus, and The Nightmare Before Christmas, a new apparel drop from Her Universe has us back online, browsing the site!

The collection is as black and orange as you can get which is perfect for this time of year. Plus, if donning a full costume is not your thing, then some creative clothing is more than enough to pass for a “spirited” wardrobe. For example you can command attention and leave an impression with a Candy Corn cardigan featuring jack-o-lanterns, bats, spiders and candy!

Are hoodies your preferred cool weather option? A bold Donald Duck color block top showcases the surprisingly cheery fowl dressed up as a piece of candy corn holding up a broken candy sack (whomp, whomp). Then for those stretching their fashion muscles, there’s a hoodie dress decorated with a skeleton rib cage and Mickey head spine!

Our Universe Disney Halloween Donald Duck Color-Block Hoodie | Hot Topic

Friendship is the perfect blendship as Mickey, Donald, and Goofy have taught us, so it’s only right that the trio (and Pluto) experience the fun and frights of Halloween together. This shirt features each donning costumes and sharing a mixture of expressions while surrounded by words like “Trick or Treat,” “Ghoulish,” “Fightful,” and “Happy Halloween” among others.

Our Universe Disney Halloween Vintage Costumes Woven Button-Up | Hot Topic

If orange is your color, then the Mickey and Friends Vintage costume pattern will be one to catch your eye. The aforementioned Donald Candy Corn outfit returns along with Mickey as a jack-o-lantern, Minnie as a cat, Daisy in a spider web look, Goofy disguised as a log and Pluto chilling in a cauldron filled with sugary sweets.

Finally, fans can take one final bold approach with the Mickey Mouse pumpkin sweatshirt featuring a bright orange tie-dye pattern, or opt for the subtler route via Mom jeans embellished with a candy corn colored chain at the hip and screen printed vintage characters around the ankles.

Our Universe Disney Halloween Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Tie-Dye Sweatshirt | Hot Topic

