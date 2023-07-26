Haunted Mansion Styles From Her Universe Invade Hot Topic

BoxLunch isn’t the only fandom store sporting a new Haunted Mansion collection, parent company Hot Topic has their very own array of spooky fashions courtesy of Her Universe and others. Fans of the beloved attraction who are eagerly anticipating the new movie will love this assortment of styles that will chill you to the bone.

It doesn’t have to be Halloween for you to get in the spooky spirit, just look at Disney's Haunted Mansion attraction which is alway welcoming happy haunts to the dismal abode. If your wardrobe is in need of a few spirited upgrades Hot Topic has a brand new collection from Her Universe as well as essential shirts, decor and collectibles you’ll want to have on your shopping list! One of our favorite news finds is the Madame Leota crossbody bag that combines the stern face of the medium with the signature purple walls of the ride.

Her Universe Disney Haunted Mansion Madame Leota Crossbody Bag

Speaking of Madame Leota, she’s here to leave her mark on Her Universe with a “Foolish Mortals” sweatshirt and a purple corset style top.

If you love the Mansion itself, check out the green wallpaper-inspired looks on an oversized cardigan or on short coveralls that feature an embroidered bat on the front. Perhaps you like the powerful and mysterious feel of the purple wallpaper, if that’s the case, there’s a stylish dress that you’ll want in your closet, like yesterday! Also most of these styles are available in Juniors and Plus sizes.

Don’t disturb Master Gracey, but if you do, show your support and don a black hoodie or cardigan representing the man.

Our Universe Disney The Haunted Mansion Gracey Manor Oversized Hoodie

Simple T-shirts are always a winner and with so many designs to choose from you’re bound to find one you love. We’re particularly fond of Phineas Pock, Haunted Mansion symbols, Madame Leota and Singing busts, and the Haunted Mansion Floor Plan.

Disney Haunted Mansion Here Lies Phineas Pock Girls T-Shirt – GREY

Disney Haunted Mansion Haunted Symbols Girls T-Shirt – WHITE

Disney Haunted Mansion Leota Toombs Crystal Ball Talking Heads T-Shirt – BLACK

Disney The Haunted Mansion Floor Plan T-Shirt

Hot Topic’s Haunted Mansion collection is available now online and at select retail locations. If you can’t get enough of this beloved attraction, you’ll want to check out Disney’s live-action film coming to theaters on July 28th, and read Mike C. and Jeremiah’s reviews on LaughingPlace.com!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!