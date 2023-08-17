Magic Key Exclusive Mirrored Mickey-Shaped Sipper Coming on Tuesday, August 22nd

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders will soon be able to get their hands on an exclusive Mickey-shaped sipper.

What’s Happening:

Starting Tuesday, August 22nd, Magic Key holders can sip in style with this brand-new Magic Key Mirrored Mickey-shaped Sipper.

Available for purchase at various quick service restaurants and outdoor vending carts throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Limit one per Magic Key holder, while supplies last. No discounts apply.

Meanwhile, on select days through August 31st, Magic Key holders can partake in an exclusive dance party

