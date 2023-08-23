Baymax Bread Coming to San Fransokyo Square on August 31st

What's better than bread? Baymax Bread, of course! Visitors to San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure will soon be able to pick up some Baymax-shaped bread for themselves.

What’s Happening:

Baymax Bread is coming to the all-new San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure.

Get this very special loaf from the Boudin Bread Cart in San Fransokyo Square starting August 31st.

Limit of 2 per person, per transaction while supplies last.

In mid-July, guests were able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería was officially opened.

Some of the other new establishments coming to San Fransokyo Square include Aunt Cass Café and San Fransokyo Maker’s Market.

You can see more of what food and beverages the various establishments throughout San Fransokyo Square will offer in the previously released Foodie Guide

Guests will also be able to meet with Baymax

The area music for San Fransokyo Square will feature tracks from both Tokyo Disneyland and EPCOT

San Fransokyo Square officially opens August 31st

For more about the transformation from Pacific Wharf to San Fransokyo and what it entails, be sure to check out our coverage here