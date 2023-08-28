Disneyland Paris Shares Preview of New Attractions-Inspired Merchandise

by |
Tags: , , ,

Disneyland Paris has shared a new video previewing a collection of merchandise inspired by some of the park’s most beloved attractions.

  • The new roughly-30-second video shared brief looks at apparel, accessories and of course some new Mickey ears.
  • The collection features merchandise inspired by beloved attractions like:
  • Check out the new video below and stay tuned for more information about this new merchandise.

ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news: