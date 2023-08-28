Disneyland Paris Shares Preview of New Attractions-Inspired Merchandise

Disneyland Paris has shared a new video previewing a collection of merchandise inspired by some of the park’s most beloved attractions.
- The new roughly-30-second video shared brief looks at apparel, accessories and of course some new Mickey ears.
- The collection features merchandise inspired by beloved attractions like:
- Phantom Manor
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Big Thunder Mountain
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- “It’s a small world“
- Check out the new video below and stay tuned for more information about this new merchandise.
ICYMI – More Disneyland Paris news:
- In addition to its previously planned return in September, the popular “Avengers: Power the Night” show will also light up the sky at Walt Disney Studios Park this December and January.
- Disneyland Paris announced when we’ll learn about the grand reopening of the Disneyland Hotel, a one day celebration of Disney100, and more.
- A new festival, Disney Symphony of Colors, is coming to Disneyland Paris in January, complete with new shows and decor.
- The world of Alice in Wonderland is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park in 2024 through a modern and flamboyant new show.