Answer the Ocean’s Call! Entertainment Earth Exclusive Moana Translucent Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

“There’s a line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me….” If you feel the sudden urge to visit Entertainment Earth to check out this exclusive Moana Pop! we’re right there with you. The unique blue translucent deco is a creative take on the traditional Pop! figures and will look great among all your other Moana items.

Calling all explorers! If you’ve been anxious to acquire more Moana collectibles, you’re in for a treat! A new Moana Funko Pop! has been revealed that’s exclusive to Entertainment Earth and showcases the island princess in a translucent format.

Similar to the Ariel design

She stands 3.75-inches tall and is wearing her signature outfit. Her hair hangs loose around her shoulders, and she’s got her hands on her hips like she’s about to take charge of any situation before it gets out of hand. We see you Maui!

The Translucent Moana Pop! is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

It is expected to ship to fans in November 2023. A link to the collectible can be found below.

Moana Translucent Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1378 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Blue translucent deco

3 3/4-inches tall

Comes in window-box packaging

