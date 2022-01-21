Exclusive Ariel Translucent Funko Pop! Figure Makes a Splash at Entertainment Earth

Ariel just wants to be where the people are and that means she wants to be with you! A new translucent The Little Mermaid Funko Pop! figure is making waves and will be the perfect addition to your Disney collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Entertainment Earth has just introduced a new Funko Pop! exclusive themed to The Little Mermaid and this will have collectors “flippin’ their fins.”

and this will have collectors “flippin’ their fins.” This gorgeous translucent blue figure features a lovely design of the mermaid and comes with a stand so that Ariel can float amidst any Pop! collection.

Not only is Ariel featured here as a mermaid, but she’s also holding a small bag to collect the thingamabobs, whosits and whatsits that land on the ocean floor.

The Ariel Blue Translucent Funko is available for pre-order exclusively on Entertainment Earth

Little Mermaid Ariel Blue Translucent Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $13.99

More Entertainment Earth Funko Pop!: