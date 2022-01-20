New Wave of “Hamilton” Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order

Funko is continuing their celebration of the smash hit musical Hamilton with a new wave of Funko Pop! Broadway figures. Pre-orders for these fantastic collectibles are now open on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in April.

What’s Happening:

Ever since its theatrical debut, Hamilton has taken Broadway by storm and fans simply cannot get enough!

Beyond its run on the Great White Way and nationwide touring productions, the original cast of Hamilton also filmed a live version of the show that audiences can find streaming exclusively on Disney+

But if watching the show isn't enough, fans can grow their collection of Hamilton merch with the latest Funko Pop! Broadway figures including: Alexander Hamilton (Act 2), Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and King George

Hamilton Funko Pop! figures sell for $11.99 and are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

More Hamilton Merchandise:

If you love these Pop! figures, good news! There’s more coming soon and in stock on Entertainment Earth including the Schuyler sisters:

Fans hoping for something a little different will find the Hamilton Pin Mates offerings to be the perfect way to share their fandom without taking up much space.