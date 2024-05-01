New Pet Friendly Program Announced By Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel

Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel has launched their all-new Pet Friendly program.
What’s Happening:
- Located in Celebration, FL, the Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel has announced their new Pet Friendly program.
- This will include a welcome gift, in-room dog beds, water bowls, a dog menu at the on-site restaurant, and a dog park for your pups to partake in.
- Dog performances every Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. and Scooby Doo around the pool every Sunday.
- The hotel will welcome guests with up to two dogs, any size.
- In celebration of the new Pet Friendly program, the hotel will hold two dog parties on May 4th and May 25th.
- Both will include doggy ball pits, snuggle zones, and puppy kissing booths.
- The parties will be open to the public and their pups.
