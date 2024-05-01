New Pet Friendly Program Announced By Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel

Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel has launched their all-new Pet Friendly program.

  • Located in Celebration, FL, the Meliá Orlando Celebration Hotel has announced their new Pet Friendly program.
  • This will include a welcome gift, in-room dog beds, water bowls, a dog menu at the on-site restaurant, and a dog park for your pups to partake in.
  • Dog performances every Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. and Scooby Doo around the pool every Sunday.
  • The hotel will welcome guests with up to two dogs, any size.
  • In celebration of the new Pet Friendly program, the hotel will hold two dog parties on May 4th and May 25th.
  • Both will include doggy ball pits, snuggle zones, and puppy kissing booths.
  • The parties will be open to the public and their pups.

