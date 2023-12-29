Spectacular Fireworks and More Await Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on December 31st with unforgettable fun during the day and spectacular fireworks at night.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving 2024 a wondrous welcome with bold fireworks, entertainment and more.

Enjoy the festive activities of Busch Gardens Christmas Town

Then, ring in the New Year with a special fireworks show with a fantastic soundtrack sure to help you celebrate the New Year with cheer.

Visitors can also partake in a special New Year’s Eve brunch over the Serengeti and VIP viewing for the fireworks.

