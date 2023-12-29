Spectacular Fireworks and More Await Guests at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on New Year’s Eve

by |
Tags: , , ,

Ring in the New Year at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on December 31st with unforgettable fun during the day and spectacular fireworks at night.

What’s Happening:

  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is giving 2024 a wondrous welcome with bold fireworks, entertainment and more.
  • Enjoy the festive activities of Busch Gardens Christmas Town with twinkling lights of every color, holiday shows, specialty dining and fan-favorite thrill rides.
  • Then, ring in the New Year with a special fireworks show with a fantastic soundtrack sure to help you celebrate the New Year with cheer.
  • Visitors can also partake in a special New Year’s Eve brunch over the Serengeti and VIP viewing for the fireworks.
  • Both are available to purchase at this link.
  • Click here to see how Busch Gardens’ sister park, SeaWorld Orlando, is celebrating the arrival of 2024.

More SeaWorld Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning