The Emmy-winning actor played Viper in Top Gun, Captain Dallas in Alien, and starred in Picket Fences during a career spanning nearly six decades.

Tom Skerritt, the Emmy Award-winning actor known for portraying Captain Dallas in Alien, Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf in Top Gun, and Sheriff Jimmy Brock in Picket Fences, has died at 93. According to The New York Times, his family announced his death on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, without providing further details.

Across a career spanning nearly six decades, Skerritt became known for his commanding screen presence and ability to portray authoritative figures with warmth, complexity, and understated humor. His work reached audiences across film and television, including several productions that are now part of The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment library.

One of Skerritt’s most recognizable roles came in Top Gun (1986), Paramount Pictures’ action drama starring Tom Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Skerritt played Viper, the experienced Navy instructor who challenges Maverick’s confidence while also offering him insight into the legacy of his late father. The role helped establish Viper as one of the film’s memorable authority figures, balancing a hard-nosed approach to training with a more compassionate understanding of the young pilot.

Skerritt also appeared in The Turning Point (1977), Steel Magnolias (1989), and A River Runs Through It (1992), building a reputation for portraying fathers, military officers, lawmen, and other figures whose strength often concealed a more sensitive side.

For science-fiction fans, Skerritt was equally memorable as Captain Arthur Dallas in Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979). As commander of the commercial towing vessel Nostromo, Dallas attempts to protect his crew after they encounter a deadly extraterrestrial creature. The film became a landmark of science-fiction horror, and its franchise is now part of Disney’s entertainment portfolio following the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.

Skerritt’s connection to Disney-owned entertainment extends to The New Adventures of Zorro, the animated television series produced by DIC Entertainment in the late 1980s, in which he voiced the title character. The series followed Don Diego de la Vega, the masked swordsman who fights injustice as Zorro. DIC’s library became part of the broader entertainment catalog through subsequent corporate acquisitions, although the series’ current distribution and rights arrangements may vary.

Another major milestone in Skerritt’s career was the CBS drama Picket Fences, in which he starred as Sheriff Jimmy Brock, the head of law enforcement in the eccentric small town of Rome, Wisconsin. The series, created by David E. Kelley, blended police procedural storytelling with surreal and often darkly comic situations. Skerritt won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993 for his performance.

His other film credits included Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H (1970), in which he played Army surgeon Duke Forrest, and Contact (1997), the science-fiction drama starring Jodie Foster. He also appeared in numerous television productions, including Cheers and Brothers & Sisters, demonstrating a versatility that carried him between leading roles, supporting performances, and character work.

Born Thomas Roy Skerritt on August 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, he was the youngest of three sons. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for four years. He later studied at Wayne State University before transferring to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he became involved in theater.

Skerritt made his film debut in War Hunt (1962), a Korean War drama that also featured Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack. The experience helped launch a career that would include collaborations with prominent filmmakers and appearances in productions across multiple genres.

Although acting ultimately became his profession, Skerritt maintained an interest in directing and writing. He later directed several television episodes, viewing his work in front of the camera as an opportunity to learn about visual storytelling and filmmaking from the inside.

Skerritt married Charlotte Shanks in 1957, and they had three children before divorcing in 1972. He later married Susan Ellen Aran in 1976; they had one child and divorced in 1990. In 1998, he married Julie Tokashiki, with whom he had another child.

With a career that moved effortlessly between science-fiction classics, blockbuster action films, acclaimed dramas, and television, Skerritt leaves behind a body of work that spans generations of moviegoers. His performances often brought authority and steadiness to the screen, while allowing room for humor, vulnerability, and humanity.