"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for October 20th

This week, we explore Disney x NFL, 25 years of "Monsters, Inc.," a Mickey and Minnie KATSEYE collection, holiday styles from BaubleBar, and more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 280 – October 20, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed, plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

We're Screaming for These Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes from Disney Store

Ahhhh! Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. is 25 years old! Boo would be an adult! Scary numbers aside, Disney Store is taking the time to reflect on the milestone with some specialty merchandise: Mike and Sulley Big Face Totes! The monstrous duo is hoping to bring some joy to your day as part of this fan-favorite line of carryalls, and we can’t wait to add these to our collection.



BaubleBar Drops Mickey & Friends Inspired Jewelry and Accessories for the Holiday Season

We haven't quite reached Halloween yet, but the Christmas season is well underway already, at least when it comes to merchandise. Today, BaubleBar dropped a wide variety of holiday-themed accessories, jewelry, and more featuring Mickey and Friends that you may want to add to your seasonal collection.





Disney Store Private Access: "The Muppet Christmas Carol" Collection

There are plenty of reasons to love the Muppets all year long, but during the winter, we’re especially fond of The Muppet Christmas Carol! With the beloved holiday approaching soon (9 weeks, but who’s counting?), Disney Store is giving the most dedicated fans a chance to shop a new collection via Private Access before it goes on sale to the general public!





Guitar-Shaped Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly Bag Finally Hits Store Shelves

When merchandise for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets was first revealed back in May, a Loungefly guitar bag was among the items teased to be coming soon. Now, five months later, the bag has finally hit store shelves at Rock Around the Shop.



Homage Apparel Brand Teams Up with Disney and the NFL for New Football-Themed Mickey Mouse Collection

With NFL football season underway and Disney fandom just as popular as ever, what better way to express both of those interests simultaneously than with a new Mickey Mouse-starring Disney x NFL collection from the apparel brand Homage? Check out more images below.



Winnie the Pooh is celebrating an entire century of heartwarming, silly, willy-nilly old memories. For fans of the adorable bear and his pals in the Hundred Acre Woods, lifestyle brand Orbitkey has designed an incredible set of new products you’ll “care too much” about (I think it’s called love)!

Orbitkey Brings Spectacularly Silly, Willy-Nilly Products to Life for Winnie the Pooh 100th Anniversary





Complex and Disney Launch New KATSEYE Collection Featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Complex and Disney are teaming up for a new apparel and accessories line featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, arriving just in time for the release of the KATSEYE: Wild Hearts documentary coming to Hulu and Disney+ on October 16.





2026's Veterans Day Merchandise Collection Heads to the Air, Land, and Sea at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

This year's Veterans Day merchandise collection is now available on store shelves at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. Featuring Mickey Mouse and patriotic designs inspired by all branches of the U.S. military, the collection includes a T-shirt, Spirit Jersey, mug, and baseball cap.

Photos: A Variety of New TRON Merchandise Enters the Grid at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

It has now been a full year since the release of TRON: Ares in theaters, but a selection of new TRON franchise merchandise— some featuring Mickey and Friends entering the Grid—has now become available for purchase at Walt Disney World.

Add to Your Shopping List

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store October 18-24

Every week, Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – October 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

Take Your "Dumbo" Collection to New Heights with These Adorable Vintage Styles

Disney’s animated classic, Dumbo, has been entertaining audiences for 85 years with its beloved story about a long-eared elephant who can fly. As the film celebrates this milestone anniversary, Disney Store is introducing new collectibles in its Vintage Dumbo Collection.



Christopher Radko Ornament Collection is Pure Holiday Joy

With the winter holidays right around the corner, Disney Store is helping fans tap into their decorative side with a wide selection of Christmas ornaments. Many designs have already been unveiled, and today welcomes a new collection from designer Christopher Radko.



Photos: New Tower of Terror Merchandise Drops at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror remains one of the most popular attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios. If you're visiting the Hollywood Tower Hotel soon, be sure to visit the gift shop as some new items are now available.

Photos: New Chip 'n' Dale Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

A new Chip 'n' Dale merch collection has arrived at Disneyland, with the two adoring pals adorning all sorts of items.



Starbucks Launches New Winnie the Pooh Merchandise Collection, Only Available Overseas

In celebration of Winnie the Pooh's 100th anniversary, Starbucks has launched a new merchandise collection featuring the A.A. Milne-created character and his friends, but the bad news is it's only available in select countries—not including the United States.



Photos: Four New Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger Medallions Available at Magic Kingdom

Toy Story fans visiting the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World are going to want to duck into the Store Command gift shop in Tomorrowland to check out a collection of four new medallions inspired by Buzz Lightyear: Space Ranger and other related Toy Story franchise characters.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Dirk Libbey, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Arda Öcal, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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