TV Recap: All’s Fair “Everybody Dance Now” — Emerald’s Night Turns Dark

When Emerald becomes the victim, the women of Grant Ronson Greene LLP unite to hunt for answers—and face the ghosts their work can’t exorcise.

In “Everybody Dance Now,” All’s Fair trades luxury for raw emotion, putting Emerald Greene at the center of a devastating and deeply personal story. What begins as a lighthearted self-care comedy turns into one of the series’ darkest and most powerful hours — a meditation on trauma, vengeance, and the blurred line between justice and survival.

Episode 4: “Everybody Dance Now” - Written by Lyn Greene & Richard Levine & Joe Baken

At home, Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts) sets the mood — vinyl spinning, a glass of wine, and a single dinner place set just for herself. When her sons Egypt (Armani Barrett), Ezra (Jemarcus Kilgore), and Elijah (Joshua Suiter) burst in, surprised she isn’t hosting a date, she reminds them she’s simply enjoying me time. With all three soon heading off to college, Emerald plans to savor her independence. Her boys tease her about secret late-night lovers before heading off to Coachella.

Over lunch at the firm, Emerald recounts her self-care night to Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) and Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts), cheekily calling her personal massager “Buzz.” Allura admits she’d still rather live with someone than alone, while Liberty flashes her engagement ring from Dr. Reggie. Allura encourages Emerald to try Prestige Partners, an elite dating service for successful professionals. Emerald resists — she prefers the process of elimination at a bar. But when her friend invites her to an upscale singles mixer, Allura and Liberty insist she go — and Allura offers to help her get ready.

At Forte Forte, Allura helps Emerald select a necklace that inspires her entire outfit — a black, Jessica Rabbit–style gown that stuns even her sons. As they head out camping, she warns them to be safe while they hype her up like proud bodyguards.

Emerald arrives at the chic, candlelit party, only to instantly regret it. Alise (Ryan Michelle Bathé) coaxes her to relax, and she steps out of the way when Emerald’s eyes connect with a handsome man (Lyriq Bent) across the room. He offers to get her a drink, an amaretto sour. They dance, flirt — and suddenly Emerald feels dizzy. The music blurs. When she comes to, she’s home. Her stockings are torn, her knees scraped, and her memory fragmented. She vomits in the bathroom and recalls flashes of resistance, a camera flash, and fear. Shaking, she calls 9-1-1.

At the hospital, Dr. Testa (Jasika Nicole) explains the rape kit results will take weeks, and the physical exam shows no signs of trauma. Emerald sits numb. Alone, she finds the necklace that began the night and calls Allura. “Something happened to the gift you gave me,” she sobs. “It’s ruined.”

Moments later, Allura, Liberty, and Dina Standish (Glenn Close) arrive. They hear the toxicology results together — enough GHB and benzodiazepines in Emerald’s system to kill her. Dina growls, “Well, it’s going to be someone’s last moment on earth if I have anything to say about it.” Emerald insists she just wants to go home and forget. “See?” she tells Allura softly. “Dating’s not for me.”

Throwing herself into a case, Emerald and Allura meet with Cheryl Goodfader (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a self-made tech mogul whose estranged husband Matty Goodfader (Paul Adelstein) is demanding half of her $30 billion health-tech empire and spousal support. His attorney? None other than Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson). Through flashbacks (Molly Flanagan and Zack Gold play the younger Cheryl and Matty), we see how their romance blossomed during their early days in Silicon Valley — Cheryl freshly departed from Microsoft, Matty a charismatic coder at Google. What began as a partnership of innovation and passion slowly corroded under Matty’s resentment and obsession with having children, a fixation that grew toxic as Cheryl’s company and confidence flourished. Now, years later, he’s weaponizing their marriage against her, determined to claim both her fortune and her autonomy.

Carr smugly argues that Cheryl’s abortion constitutes “mental cruelty” as she meets with Emerald and Allura. Emerald’s composure cracks; she explodes about how women are punished for survival while men are excused for cruelty. She apologizes and storms out, shaking. Allura finds her crying in the bathroom. Emerald admits that she should take some time, needing vengeance. Allura offers to help find the man responsible.

Alise delivers a partial guest list from the party, while the firm pores over social media posts and security footage. Their suspect seems like a ghost, leaving no trail to follow. Later, Emerald receives a text from an unknown number: “Fun hanging with you last week.” Attached is a horrifying photo of her gagged and terrified.

Allura and Dina clean the image digitally — an address is visible on an envelope. The home belongs to Conrad Walton, a deceased businessman Dina once helped bankrupt, now occupied by his son. Dina believes the assault was a revenge play, meant to hurt her through Emerald.

Emerald meets Detective Ray Delgado (Cedric Yarbrough), her former LAPD partner, who admits there’s not enough evidence to charge Walton. Furious, she drives off: “Thanks a lot, partner.”

At home, Emerald cooks dinner for her sons. When they notice her distant mood, she tells them everything. Egypt immediately wants revenge; Ezra urges caution. “The thing that scared me most,” she says through tears, “was the idea of not being y’all’s mama no more.” They promise they’ll be okay, but their protective fury lingers.

Days later, Carr returns to gloat — Matty dropped his claims after getting his girlfriend pregnant. “I was so looking forward to crushing you in court,” she tells Allura. Cheryl is relieved but wistful. “I know you get this,” she tells Allura. “Some women just aren’t meant to have kids.” Allura forces a smile, later clutching her stomach, hoping that she’s secretly pregnant.

Over lunch, Dina updates the team on Dougie’s declining health. Ray shows up and Emerald introduces him to the group, but he brings grim news: Conrad Walton is dead — shot in the head. Suicide is possible, but not certain. “At some point, they’re gonna wanna talk to you,” he warns her. Liberty steps in, declaring herself Emerald’s counsel, and ends the conversation. After he leaves, Emerald steps out of the library for some air.

Dina follows Emerald, calling this karmic justice. Emerald turns cold, accusing Dina of trying to ease her own guilt. Emerald blames Dina for what happened to her.

That night, Emerald comes home to her sons gaming. She turns off the console, telling them that her attacker is dead and asking them to confirm they had nothing to do with it. The boys exchange a glance, smirking just enough to unnerve her, but insist they had nothing to do with it

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“I’ll Never See Heaven Again” by Teddy Pendergrass

“Big Energy” by Latto

“Alright” by Victoria Monét

“Gonna Make You Sweat” by C+C Music Factory

Next episode: “This Is Me Trying” - Streaming Tuesday, November 18th, on Hulu.

Carr needs help.