Skywalking Through Neverland Episode #580: Author Kiersten White on "Hiding From The Dark: A Star Wars Horror Novel"

Star Wars gets spooky for the Halloween season! Author Kiersten White joins us to talk about the first middle-grade Star Wars horror novel, Hiding from the Dark: A Star Wars Horror Novel! Kiersten explains how she approached writing suspense for younger readers, while still making the novel compelling for all ages. What makes Darth Vader so terrifying through the eyes of 12-year-old Bia? Kiersten shares the real-world inspirations behind the story’s fears, from darkness to confined spaces. We also explore planetary ecosystems, unusual Star Wars names, and her own Jedi namesake!

Hiding From The Dark summary

Bia must flee her home on Coruscant and search for her mother while pursued by Imperial forces. But the greatest threat is a mysterious figure in black whose relentless pursuit turns her journey into a nightmare. What does Bia possess that the Empire wants so desperately—and can she escape the darkness closing in?

We also celebrate Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 70th birthday, honoring the fierce spirit and loyalty that made her our princess and protector.

Share your Halloween memories! We’re including more Skywalker videos in next week’s episode. Record yourself sharing a favorite Halloween memory—from childhood or a recent celebration—and send your clip to [email protected].

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About Skywalking Through Neverland

Subscribe below for weekly episodes hosted by Star Wars authors Richard and Sarah Woloski, containing Star Wars and Imagineer interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and conversations with creators and fans about the properties we love. Talk to Richard and Sarah @skywalkingpod and Facebook.