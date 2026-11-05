Disney Books Reveals the Cover for the "Coco"-Inspired Twisted Tale, "Remember Me"
The new book explores a 15-year-old Coco traveling to the Land of the Dead and facing off with La Llorona!
Disney Books have revealed the cover for an upcoming Twisted Tale release, this time inspired by Pixar's Coco.
What's Happening:
- We all know the story of Miguel's journey into the Land of the Dead, but what if his great-grandmother, Coco, went there herself as a teenager? The new Twisted Tale book Remember Me explores just that.
- Like the other Twisted Tale stories, in which Disney films are given new spins involving the familiar characters in "non-canon" situations, Remember Me is entirely made up of a "What If?" storyline.
- Here, we meet Coco as a teenage girl struggling with her family's ban on music.
- The story involves Coco daring to sing a forbidden song on Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead, which ends up sweeping her across the Marigold Bridge and into the Land of the Dead.
- There, Coco encounters none other than La Llorona, described as "a haunted mother whose sorrow threatens to consume the world of the dead and the living alike."
- A part of Latin American folklore, La Llorona has become a familiar character in fiction, with multiple movies based on her.
- La Llorona has also become a big part of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, especially at Universal Studios Hollywood, where she's made many appearances through the years.
- Remember Me will be released in June 2027 and can be pre-ordered now.
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