Disney Books Reveals the Cover for the "Coco"-Inspired Twisted Tale, "Remember Me"

The new book explores a 15-year-old Coco traveling to the Land of the Dead and facing off with La Llorona!
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Disney Books have revealed the cover for an upcoming Twisted Tale release, this time inspired by Pixar's Coco.

What's Happening:

  • We all know the story of Miguel's journey into the Land of the Dead, but what if his great-grandmother, Coco, went there herself as a teenager? The new Twisted Tale book Remember Me explores just that.
  • Like the other Twisted Tale stories, in which Disney films are given new spins involving the familiar characters in "non-canon" situations, Remember Me is entirely made up of a "What If?" storyline.
  • Here, we meet Coco as a teenage girl struggling with her family's ban on music.

  • The story involves Coco daring to sing a forbidden song on Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead, which ends up sweeping her across the Marigold Bridge and into the Land of the Dead.
  • There, Coco encounters none other than La Llorona, described as "a haunted mother whose sorrow threatens to consume the world of the dead and the living alike."
  • A part of Latin American folklore, La Llorona has become a familiar character in fiction, with multiple movies based on her.
  • La Llorona has also become a big part of Universal's Halloween Horror Nights, especially at Universal Studios Hollywood, where she's made many appearances through the years.
  • Remember Me will be released in June 2027 and can be pre-ordered now.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman