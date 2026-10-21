Christmas Returns to Dolly Parton's Stampede with Festive Entertainment and a Holiday Feast
The beloved holiday dinner show returns October 28 with dazzling performances, a living Nativity, Santa Claus, and more.
Dolly Parton’s Stampede is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of its festive Christmas dinner show, featuring dazzling performances, seasonal entertainment, and a delicious holiday feast.
What's Happening:
- Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge, TN is celebrating the holiday season with its annual Christmas dinner show, running from October 28 through January 3, 2027.
- The festive production features a living Nativity scene, spectacular ice-skating performances, holiday decorations, an aerial show, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.
- A living Nativity brings the story of Jesus’ birth to life with Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men, and live animals, including camels, donkeys, and sheep.
- Guests can also enjoy dazzling ice skaters performing in a winter wonderland, along with exciting stunts and competitions featuring Stampede’s 32 horses.
- The show’s “Magic of Toys” segment features an aerial performance set to music from The Nutcracker, as the Sugar Plum Fairy brings beloved toys to life.
- Elves from the North and South Poles compete in festive challenges before Santa Claus arrives in his sleigh during a magical snowfall.
- A massive LED backdrop transforms the 35,000-square-foot arena with holiday scenes inspired by the Great Smoky Mountains and Bethlehem.
- The experience includes Stampede’s signature four-course holiday feast, featuring:
- Creamy vegetable soup and a buttery biscuit
- Whole rotisserie chicken and hickory-smoked pulled pork
- Corn on the cob and homestyle mashed potatoes
- A specialty holiday dessert and unlimited beverages
- Vegetarian and gluten-free meal options are also available upon request.
What They're Saying:
- Travis Randall, Stampede’s General Manager: “When folks come to our Stampede show during the holidays, we see grandparents bringing grandchildren, families returning year after year and guests making us part of their Christmas traditions. That’s what makes this time of year so special for our entire Stampede family. There’s plenty of excitement and fun, but there are also those moments when the arena grows quiet during the Nativity or you see a child’s face when Santa arrives. We love being a place where families can come together and make those Christmas memories.”
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