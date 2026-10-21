Christmas Returns to Dolly Parton's Stampede with Festive Entertainment and a Holiday Feast

Travis Randall, Stampede’s General Manager: “When folks come to our Stampede show during the holidays, we see grandparents bringing grandchildren, families returning year after year and guests making us part of their Christmas traditions. That’s what makes this time of year so special for our entire Stampede family. There’s plenty of excitement and fun, but there are also those moments when the arena grows quiet during the Nativity or you see a child’s face when Santa arrives. We love being a place where families can come together and make those Christmas memories.”