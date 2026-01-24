Special Launch Packages Now Available for NASA's Artemis II Mission at Kennedy Space Center
The launch is currently slated for no earlier than February 6, 2026.
Special launch packages are now available for NASA's Artemis II mission at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
What's Happening:
- Both a Feel the Heat Launch Package and General Launch Package are now available to purchase, giving different levels of access to the next exciting launch at the Kennedy Space Center.
- While an official launch date or time for Artemis II has not yet been revealed, it is currently slated for no earlier than February 6, 2026.
- Kennedy Space Center offers some of the closest public launch viewing opportunities, with distinctive experiences that include live launch commentary from space experts, access to designated viewing locations, and mission-themed experiences throughout the visitor complex.
- Artemis II will be NASA’s first crewed mission of the Artemis program and the first-time astronauts fly aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, building on the success of the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in 2022.
- The mission will demonstrate critical capabilities needed for deep space exploration and pave the way for humanity’s return to the Moon.
- More details on the various launch packages are available below.
Feel the Heat Launch Package
Price: $250 + tax
Viewing Location: Apollo/Saturn V Center area (ASVC Lawn)
Includes:
- Two-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (second visit valid within 30 days post-launch)
- Bus transportation to the Apollo/Saturn V Center area
- Live launch audio, video feed, and expert commentary
- Mission badge with lanyard and commemorative launch card
- Mission souvenir
- Buffet-style meal
- Digital keepsake photo
General Launch Package
Price: $99 + tax
Viewing Locations:
- Atlantis North Lawn
- Rocket Garden
- Parking Lot 3
Includes:
- Two-day admission to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (second visit valid within 30 days post-launch)
- Commemorative launch card
- Live launch audio, video feed, and expert commentary at all viewing locations
