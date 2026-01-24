Special Launch Packages Now Available for NASA's Artemis II Mission at Kennedy Space Center

Special launch packages are now available for NASA's Artemis II mission at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

What's Happening:

While an official launch date or time for Artemis II has not yet been revealed, it is currently slated for no earlier than February 6, 2026.

Price: $250 + tax

Viewing Location: Apollo/Saturn V Center area (ASVC Lawn)

Includes:

Price: $99 + tax



Viewing Locations:

Includes:

2026 NASA Day of Remembrance:

Each January, NASA honors members of the NASA family who lost their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery. The day is meant to celebrate their lives, their bravery, and contributions to human spaceflight.

This includes the crews of Apollo 1 and the space shuttles Challenger and Columbia. It's a particularly notable year in terms of remembering and paying tribute to those who were part of the Challenger crew, who lost their lives 40 years ago this month.