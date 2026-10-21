Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in Early December
Experiences the park's most popular holiday offerings at this exclusive after-hours event.
Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Members can celebrate the spirit of the season during a two-night Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover in December.
What's Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood invites you to make your season merrier at the exclusive Pass Member Holiday Park Takeover, taking place on December 1 and 2, 2026.
- The event will take place from 7:00–11:00 p.m. on both nights.
- You’re invited to enjoy your favorite rides and experience the most popular seasonal festivities at this after-hours event! It’s the best way to get ahead of the holiday rush.
- Admission is free with a valid Annual or Season Pass, however an advance online reservation is required, and space is limited.
- Reservations will go live on Wednesday, November 4 after 11:00 a.m.
- Whether you're attending this event or just heading to the park for the holidays, there will be plenty of fun in store this year.
- Guests can partake in cherished returning festivities like Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and more from Saturday, November 21, 2026, through Sunday, January 3, 2027.
Inde Navarrette Visits Freaky Nikki at Halloween Horror Nights:
- Since the beginning of this Halloween season, Obsession's Freaky Nikki character has been spotted wandering around Universal Studios Hollywood for the park's popular Halloween Horror Nights haunt event.
- But it wasn't until this week that Freaky Nikki came face-to-face with Inde Navarrette, the actress who played her on the big screen.
- You can spot Freaky Nikki for yourself during the event, which runs on select nights from now through Sunday, November 1.
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