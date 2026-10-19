"Obsession" Actress Inde Navarrette Meets Her Alter-Ego Freaky Nikki at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights
Apparently she used her One Wish Willow to get a churro.
Don't you love her? Since the beginning of this Halloween season, Obsession's Freaky Nikki character has been spotted wandering around Universal Studios Hollywood for the park's popular Halloween Horror Nights after-hours haunt event. But it wasn't until last night that Freaky Nikki came face-to-face with Inde Navarrette, the actress who played her on the big screen. Check out the photos below.
What's happening:
- Actress Inde Navarette-- who made her big-screen breakthrough in this year's smash-hit horror movie Obsession-- stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood's seasonal haunt event Halloween Horror Nights last night, and even interacted with her already-infamous Freaky Nikki character from the film.
- Freaky Nikki is appearing as a walkaround face character during this year's Halloween Horror Nights event, which runs on select nights from now through Sunday, November 1. (Visit Universal Studios Hollywood's official website for more information.)
- Outside of Obsession, Inde Navarrette is best known for her role as Sarah Cortez in the CW series Superman & Lois. She has also been cast as the mutant hero Rogue in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film, as announced during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 this past August.
More Universal Studios Hollywood News:
- Beyond the Halloween season, the Southern California theme park is getting ready for the holidays.
- Learn about Halloween Horror Nights' expanding relationship with the video game Fortnite.
- A member of the Disney family is among those upset about the screaming noise coming from Universal's latest roller coaster attraction.
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