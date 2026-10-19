"Obsession" Actress Inde Navarrette Meets Her Alter-Ego Freaky Nikki at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Apparently she used her One Wish Willow to get a churro.

Don't you love her? Since the beginning of this Halloween season, Obsession's Freaky Nikki character has been spotted wandering around Universal Studios Hollywood for the park's popular Halloween Horror Nights after-hours haunt event. But it wasn't until last night that Freaky Nikki came face-to-face with Inde Navarrette, the actress who played her on the big screen. Check out the photos below.

What's happening:

Actress Inde Navarette-- who made her big-screen breakthrough in this year's smash-hit horror movie Obsession-- stopped by Universal Studios Hollywood's seasonal haunt event Halloween Horror Nights last night, and even interacted with her already-infamous Freaky Nikki character from the film.

Freaky Nikki is appearing as a walkaround face character during this year's Halloween Horror Nights event, which runs on select nights from now through Sunday, November 1 . (Visit Universal Studios Hollywood's official website for more information.)

. (Visit Universal Studios Hollywood's official website for more information.) Outside of Obsession, Inde Navarrette is best known for her role as Sarah Cortez in the CW series Superman & Lois. She has also been cast as the mutant hero Rogue in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men film, as announced during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2026 this past August.

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