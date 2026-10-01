After Fortnite Joined Halloween Horror Nights, HHN is Joining Fortnite

Jack the Clown wants his chicken dinner.

It was a pretty big deal when it was announced that Fortnightmares would be a ScareZone at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. One of the biggest brands in entertainment today joining HHN got a lot of attention, and one expects something similar will happen now that HHN's Jack the Clown, and more, are coming to Fortnight.

What's Happening:

  • Fortnightmares is the Fortnight game's annual spooky season celebration. A ScareZone based on it was made part of Halloween Horror Nights this year at both the Hollywood and Florida parks.
  • With today being the first day of October, Fortnightmares officially launched in the game, and today's announcement of what is to come included that on October 5, HHN Icon Jack the Clown will join the game.

  • Universal Creative's Michael Aiello took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and thank Epic Games for the care that was taken to bring Jack into the game.

  • Jack isn't the only piece of HHN coming to Fortnight, however. Hamikuma has also been spotted in some of the early promotional content.
  • In a later tweet, Aiello mentions that details are to come on pickaxes, back bling, and possibly more, so it appears a whole suite of HHN content will be joining Fortnite this season.

More Fortnite News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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