After Fortnite Joined Halloween Horror Nights, HHN is Joining Fortnite

It was a pretty big deal when it was announced that Fortnightmares would be a ScareZone at this year's Halloween Horror Nights. One of the biggest brands in entertainment today joining HHN got a lot of attention, and one expects something similar will happen now that HHN's Jack the Clown, and more, are coming to Fortnight.

What's Happening:

Fortnightmares is the Fortnight game's annual spooky season celebration. A ScareZone based on it was made part of Halloween Horror Nights this year at both the Hollywood and Florida parks.

With today being the first day of October, Fortnightmares officially launched in the game, and today's announcement of what is to come included that on October 5, HHN Icon Jack the Clown will join the game.

Universal Creative's Michael Aiello took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and thank Epic Games for the care that was taken to bring Jack into the game.

For the better part of the last year, we’ve been working closely with the incredible team at Epic Games to bring Jack the Clown into Fortnite.



From the beginning, the goal was simple: make sure Jack felt like Jack.



That meant getting into the smallest details of the character… pic.twitter.com/7OmZlFT9sp — Michael Aiello (@Michael_Aiello) October 1, 2026

Jack isn't the only piece of HHN coming to Fortnight, however. Hamikuma has also been spotted in some of the early promotional content. View this post on Instagram

In a later tweet, Aiello mentions that details are to come on pickaxes, back bling, and possibly more, so it appears a whole suite of HHN content will be joining Fortnite this season.

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