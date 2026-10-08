Universal Studios Hollywood Unwraps Holiday Magic with Grinchmas, Merry Minions and More

Grinchmas, Merry Minions and holiday magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter highlight this year's festive offerings.

While we may still be deep into Halloween Horror Nights, the holidays aren't far behind at Universal Studios Hollywood. This year, the park invites guests to partake in cherished returning festivities like Grinchmas, Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and more.

What's Happening:

From Saturday, November 21, 2026, through Sunday, January 3, 2027, the magic of the holiday season will take over all corners of Universal Studios Hollywood – and it's all included with park admission!

Let's take a look through what guests can expect this holiday season, from the Grinch and Minions, to holiday magic in the Mushroom Kingdom and the Wizarding World.

Grinchmas:

Universal Plaza will transform into a festive Grinchmas Who-bilation, featuring a whimsical 65-foot-tall Christmas tree decorated with hundreds of colorful ornaments and thousands of twinkling LED

lights.

lights. Guests can meet The Grinch, his loyal dog Max, and several residents of Who-ville throughout the celebration.

Each evening, a dazzling tree lighting ceremony will take place multiple times, complete with a

magical flurry of snowfall.

magical flurry of snowfall. Live entertainment includes Cindy-Lou Who sharing a reading of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," while The Fah-Who 4 A’s perform festive holiday favorites.

Guests can enjoy a variety of Who-tacular seasonal treats and shop for exclusive Grinchmas merchandise.

At the Who-ville post office, guests can send postcards to The Grinch highlighting three good deeds they've done, as well as create their own festive Grinch's paper ornaments.

Illumination’s Merry Minions:

For the first time, Illumination’s Merry Minions will bring holiday cheer to Illumination’s Minion Land,

complete with sparkling lights and festive decorations.

complete with sparkling lights and festive decorations. Guests can meet and take photos with the Minions dressed in their holiday best.

Minion Cafe will offer a selection of special seasonal food and beverage offerings available for

purchase.

purchase. A new Merry Minions merchandise collection will also be available, featuring festive souvenirs

inspired by the beloved characters.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

Hogsmeade Village will be decked out for the holidays, with twinkling lights, festive garlands and

seasonal wreaths adding to the charm of the snow-covered village.

seasonal wreaths adding to the charm of the snow-covered village. The popular Frog Choir will perform a selection of holiday tunes multiple times throughout the day,

spreading festive cheer throughout Hogsmeade.

spreading festive cheer throughout Hogsmeade. Guests can browse the village shops for special merchandise and souvenirs while enjoying a warm

cup of hot Butterbeer, with the classic cold and frozen varieties also available.

cup of hot Butterbeer, with the classic cold and frozen varieties also available. Each evening, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle will bring the iconic castle to life

with a spectacular display of holiday lights and projections, accompanied by memorable music

from the Harry Potter films.

Super Nintendo World:

Cheerful décor adorns the land, including the entrance to the Mushroom Kingdom which features Mario and Luigi snowmen next to a holiday tree crowned with a shining Super Star.

An array of special holiday merchandise will be available at retail locations throughout the theme park, including the 1-UP Factory shop inside the land.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood:

Guests can celebrate the holiday season surrounded by festive decorations, highlighted by a

towering 40-foot Christmas tree adorned with more than 200,000 sparkling LED lights.

towering 40-foot Christmas tree adorned with more than 200,000 sparkling LED lights. The Universal Studios Store will offer an all-new collection of holiday merchandise, including apparel, accessories, collectibles, home décor and

ornaments inspired by popular franchises and seasonal festivities.

ornaments inspired by popular franchises and seasonal festivities. On select evenings, the 5 Towers stage will come alive with live musical performances, energetic

DJ sets and interactive street entertainment, adding to the holiday atmosphere.