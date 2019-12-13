Disney+ Watch Guide: Week of December 13th, 2019

by | Dec 13, 2019 10:27 AM Pacific Time

The sixth week of Disney+ is here and along with it comes the final episode of six-part docu-series The Imagineering Story, along with sixth episodes of other original series and the second Pixar SparkShorts to premiere on the service. Our library highlights includes two ways to celebrate Friday the 13th, as well as more films, shorts, and TV episodes to help you get into the Christmas spirit.

New Exclusives

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 6”

“The Mandalorian joins a crew of mercenaries on a dangerous mission.”

The Imagineering Story – “To Infinity and Beyond”

“Bob Iger personally shepherds his labor of love, the Shanghai Disney Resort. The Imagineers customize an ambitious new theme park to fit China’s culture, a symbol of patience and collaboration. Meanwhile, through innovative technology and immersive placemaking, the beloved pop culture worlds of Avatar, Marvel and Star Wars come to life.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “What Team?”

“When Miss Jenn is placed on temporary leave and rehearsals are put on hold, the students rally together to defend their drama teacher.”

Encore! – “Oklahoma – 1991 – Snellville, GA”

“Twenty-eight years ago, students at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia planted their Southern roots in the classic musical “Oklahoma!” Now, the alumni reunite with the help of Broadway professionals to restage it for an encore performance. The cast comes together and turns their struggles into a sensation, while learning more about themselves and each other in five days. Tony award-winning Broadway actress Ali Stroker appears in this episode.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Gaming”

“Jeff Goldblum plugs in to the world of GAMING as he discovers that video games are far more than a mindless past time. From the high-octane world of e-sports to game-design sound engineering and Live Action Role Roleplay (LARP), Jeff witnesses how gaming can be a vehicle for empathy, cooperation and confidence building, which has an impact far beyond the virtual sphere.”

Marvel Hero Project – “Make Way for Jahkil”

“Jahkil wanted to help the homeless people he noticed in his city, so he started distributing his Blessing Bags full of essential items. As he sets new goals to reach even more people who could use his support, Jahkil never strays from his original goal – to show people, no matter their situation, that they deserve kindness and dignity. That’s what makes Jahkil a true Marvel Super Hero.”

Forky Asks a Question – “What is a Computer?”

“Trixie explains to Forky what a computer does as they experience the common stresses of technology.”

Pixar SparkShorts – “Wind”

“Set in a world of magical realism, “Wind” sees a grandmother and her grandson trapped deep down an endless chasm, scavenging debris that surrounds them to realize their dream of escaping to a better life.”

One Day at Disney Shorts – “Thom Shelf: Machinist/Scuba Diver”

“Follow Thom Shelf as he spends his nights diving into Disneyland Resort’s underwater attractions.”

Disney Family Sundays – “Cars: Winter Snowglobe”

“This holiday-themed craft inspired by Pixar’s Cars is the wheel deal for the Gubany family.”

New on Disney+

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Ring in the season with a 3-hour yule log video from Arendelle Castle from the world of Frozen.

The Wonderful World of Disney Magical Holiday Celebration

Relive the most recent ABC Disney Parks television special without commercial interruptions on Disney+.

Library Highlights

Friday the 13th

Freaky Friday

Disney’s original adaptation of Freaky Friday stars Jodi Foster, Barbara Harris, and John Astin in a mother/daughter body switching comedy that takes place on Friday the 13th!

The Three Caballeros

While not recognized as Donald Duck’s official birthday, The Three Caballeros takes place on Donald Duck’s birthday, which happens to be Friday the 13th. Best of all, this film can also fall into the “Countdown to Christmas” section of this week’s Disney+ Watch Guide with the “Las Posadas” sequence, a Christmas tradition in Mexico featuring artwork by Disney Legend Mary Blaire.

Countdown to Christmas

Home Alone

The 1990 phenomenon is being prepped for a Disney+ remake. Relive the original Fox classic this week with a marvelous score by John Williams and a memorable performance by Catherine O’Hara, co-star of the upcoming Epcot Canada show.

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause trilogy continues! When Santa begins to turn back into Scott Calvin, he discovers some fine print in the rules that state he must find a Mrs. Clause before Christmas Eve in order to continue bringing magic to the children of the world.

Short: Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Chip & Dale give Pluto a hard time while Mickey decorates the tree in this classic short.

TV: TaleSpin – “A Jolly Molly Christmas” (Season 1, Episode 43)

Baloo tries to make Molly’s Christmas special when she doubts the existence of Santa Claus.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
