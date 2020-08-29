The Sweep Spot Ep. #292 – Galaxy’s Edge Discussion with Disneyland For Designers podcaster Mark Brickey

In this episode, we examine Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with artist & designer Mark Brickey,

“Adventures in Design” is his YouTube channel and his podcast is “Disneyland For Designers.” We also discuss current events at the Disneyland Resort.

We have authored two books: Cleaning The Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless and Cleaning The Kingdom: Night, Day, Past and Present. For more information and to order books, visit our official website: http://www.TheSweepSpot.com