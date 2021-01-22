As Seen on TV: Marvel x RockLove “WandaVision” S.W.O.R.D. Necklace Now Available

Hello Marvel fans and fashionistas! RockLove has once again delivered a gorgeous Marvel necklace, this time themed to the Disney+ series WandaVision.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Have you seen episode three of WandaVision yet? If not, here’s your spoiler warning and reminder to go check it out! Now with that out the way we can chat about a lovely addition to the Marvel x RockLove collection: WandaVision S.W.O.R.D. Necklace.

Fans tuning into the series will immediately recognize this necklace as the one worn by Wanda’s neighbor Geraldine aka Monica Rambeau in the third episode “Now in Color.” So what’s so special about this item? Well the symbol represents the logo for S.W.O.R.D. which in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stands for Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.

In the episode, Wanda becomes spooked by the necklace asking what it means, but Geraldine/Monica doesn’t answer her. The necklace itself features a sword with the blade pointing up surrounded by a tear-drop shaped oval.

RockLove’s replica was created in collaboration with Marvel Studios based on the actual props worn in the original series. The necklace is carved in solid sterling silver and the pendant hangs from a 20 inch sterling silver ball chain. A small Marvel logo tag is attached at the top of the chain.

The Marvel X RockLove jewelry collection arrives in a signature ombré Marvel X RockLove Collector’s Box. With embossed exterior and metallic silkscreened art inside, soft flocking protects your RockLove jewelry. Includes a matching Marvel X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch.

More RockLove:

If you’re loving this S.W.O.R.D. Necklace, check out RockLove’s other sophisticated Marvel styles:

More WandaVision: