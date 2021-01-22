“WandaVision” Episode 1 and 2 Soundtracks Now Available

In addition to the third episode of WandaVision being released today, fans of the new Marvel and Disney+ series have even more to be excited about as the soundtracks from the first two episodes are now available.
- The digital soundtracks feature score by composer Christophe Beck (Frozen 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen).
- The Oscar-winning songwriters penned unique songs for several episodes in the series, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.
- You can find the new soundtracks here. Both Episodes 1 and 2 are available now on:
- Spotify
- YouTube
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- Vevo
- You can watch the first three episodes of WandaVision on Disney+ now.