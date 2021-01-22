“WandaVision” Episode 1 and 2 Soundtracks Now Available

In addition to the third episode of WandaVision being released today, fans of the new Marvel and Disney+ series have even more to be excited about as the soundtracks from the first two episodes are now available.

The digital soundtracks feature score by composer Christophe Beck ( Frozen 2 , Ant-Man and the Wasp ) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( Frozen ).

) and the original theme songs are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ( ). The Oscar-winning songwriters penned unique songs for several episodes in the series, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

You can find the new soundtracks here Spotify YouTube Pandora YouTube Music Vevo

You can watch the first three episodes of WandaVision on Disney+ now.