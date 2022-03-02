Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 2

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney

March Disney Parks Wishables: Muppet*Vision 3D Plush Now Available on shopDisney

Disney is inviting fans to join them for a Salute to all Wishables, but mostly the Muppets as the next wave of micro pals are themed to the one and only Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Parks

Photos: EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2022 Merchandise

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival begins today, March 2nd and of course, the Festival comes along with some fun new merchandise exclusive to the event! Join us as we tour the Orange Bird, Mickey Mouse and Figment styles available this year.

UNIQLO

Disney and UNIQLO Launch Spring 2022 Collection of Mickey Mouse T-Shirts

Every day is a good day to celebrate Mickey Mouse and with a variety of bright graphic T-shirts from UNIQLO, you’ll never run out of stylish options. Disney and Uniqlo have teamed up again for a new series of shirts inspired by our favorite global icon.

Coming Soon

Disney Legend, Jodi Benson’s Autobiography “Part of My World” Coming This Fall

Even if you don’t know her, you know her voice! Jodi Benson brought the feisty mermaid Ariel to life for The Little Mermaid, and now she’s sharing her personal story in a new autobiography, Part of My World. Here Jodi shares lessons she’s learned about faith, friendship, love, loss, taking chances, making mistakes, following God’s call, and chasing your dreams.

Pick of the Day

LEGO 21330 Ideas Home Alone – Entertainment Earth – $249.99

