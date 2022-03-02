Disney Legend, Jodi Benson’s Autobiography “Part of My World” Coming This Fall

Disney Legend Jodi Benson, shared on her instagram that her autobiography, Part of My World is releasing this September and is now available for pre-order.
- In the book, follow Jodi Benson on a magical journey from a Midwestern town to the bright lights of Broadway and the recording booth where she brought one of the most beloved Disney princesses of all time to life.
- A treasure trove of colorful characters and unforgettable anecdotes, Part of My World reads like a real-life fairy tale as a girl with a big voice and even bigger dreams sets out on the adventure of a lifetime. Along the way, Jodi shares lessons she's learned about faith, friendship, love, loss, taking chances, making mistakes, following God’s call, and chasing your dreams.
- In Part of My World you’ll come alongside Jodi as she struggles to find her footing in the rehearsal halls of Manhattan; finds (then loses, then marries) her prince charming; makes a splash on Broadway; gives voice to a feisty redheaded mermaid, a blonde bombshell named Barbie, and a Tony-nominated powerhouse named Polly; and searches for her own personal happily ever after.
- Written with warmth, humor, and disarming vulnerability, Part of My World is a captivating glimpse behind the curtain at the making of one of the most celebrated animated movies of all time, and a must-read for Disney fans of all ages.
- Jodi Benson says:
- “Never in a million years did I ever think I would write a book… But when Tyndale Publishing reached out to me 2 years ago, I realized you’ve been asking me questions for 30+ years…about The Little Mermaid, about Broadway, about my life. So, this book is my love letter to all of you.”
- “I share how we made the movie, what it was like working with the brilliant Howard Ashman & Alan Menken, creating a starring role on Broadway…but I also share a bunch of my mistakes and how God has taken the ashes and broken pieces and made it beautiful and whole.”
- “My hope is that this book encourages and uplifts you on your own journey. I’m excited to share my world with all of you, and just want to thank you for allowing me to be part of your world for all these many years!”
- Part of My World comes out September 15th and is now available for pre-order via amazon.