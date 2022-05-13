FX Announces Summer Premiere Dates for 8 Shows Including New Seasons of “What We Do in the Shadows,” “American Horror Stories,” and “Reservation Dogs”

FX has announced summer premiere dates for 8 shows, including returning favorites What We Do in the Shadows, American Horror Stories, and Reservation Dogs.

About FX’s The Old Man:

New Drama Series Premieres Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.

Teleplay and created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine, The Old Man is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes.

is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

About FX’s The Bear:

New Comedy Series Premieres Thursday, June 23 Exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include all eight episodes.

In addition to White, this half-hour comedy stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer ( Ramy , Eighth Grade ), who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo ( BoJack Horseman, Undone ), Hiro Murai ( Atlanta, Station Eleven ) and Nate Matteson ( Station Eleven, The Choe Show ) of Super Frog, and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner ( Ramy ) serving as producer, and Matty Matheson as co-producer.

was created by Christopher Storer ( ), who also serves as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo ( ), Hiro Murai ( ) and Nate Matteson ( ) of Super Frog, and Josh Senior, with Tyson Bidner ( ) serving as producer, and Matty Matheson as co-producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

About FX’s What We Do in the Shadows:

Season 4 Premieres Tuesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor's eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.

About FX’s American Horror Stories:

Installment 2 Premieres Thursday, July 21 Exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first episode.

Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

The franchise is produced by 20th Television.

About FX’s Reservation Dogs:

Season 2 of the Award-Winning Comedy Series Premieres Wednesday, August 3 Exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, “Jackie” (Elva Guerra), the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man” – but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother. Lucky for the kids, they have the support of their loving and eccentric community of aunties and uncles to see them through, including Bear’s mother “Rita” (Sarah Podemski), local law enforcement “Big” (Zahn McClarnon), Elora’s “Uncle Brownie” (Gary Farmer), Willie Jack’s parents “Dana” (Jennifer Podemski) and “Leon” (Jon Proudstar) and “Spirit” aka “William Knifeman” (Dallas Goldtooth). Reservation Dogs has curses and catfish, dance numbers and trust falls, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world.

has curses and catfish, dance numbers and trust falls, decent people, terrible people and a cavalcade of supporting characters who color and shade this already vibrant world. Filmed on location in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Reservation Dogs is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences.

is a breakthrough in Indigenous representation on television, both in front of and behind the camera. Every writer, director and series regular on the show is Indigenous. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences. In its first season, Reservation Dogs landed on 80+ critics’ year-end best lists, won The Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won two Independent Spirit Awards, was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year and is nominated for a Peabody Award. The show is also among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change.

landed on 80+ critics’ year-end best lists, won The Gotham Award for “Breakthrough Series – Short Form,” won two Independent Spirit Awards, was honored as one of AFI’s Television Programs of the Year and is nominated for a Peabody Award. The show is also among seven programs recognized in 2022 by the Television Academy as part of its 15th Television Academy Honors, showcasing exceptional television programs and their producers who have leveraged the power of television to fuel social change. Reservation Dogs is co-created by Sterlin Harjo ( Love and Fury, Barking Water, Four Sheets to the Wind ) and Academy Award®-winner Taika Waititi ( Thor: Love and Thunder , Jojo Rabbit , What We Do in the Shadows ) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch ( What We Do in the Shadows, The Night Of) .

is co-created by Sterlin Harjo ( ) and Academy Award®-winner Taika Waititi ( ) and executive produced by Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch ( . Reservation Dogs is produced by FX Productions.

About FX’s Welcome to Wrexham:

New Docuseries Premieres Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) bought the third oldest professional football club in the world. It is a Welsh team in the town Wrexham and the team is currently on the brink of dissolution. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Wrexham Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

About FX’s Little Demon:

New Animated Comedy Series Premieres Thursday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and Streaming the Next Day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes.

13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul.

Little Demon features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as “Laura;” Danny DeVito as “Satan;” and Lucy DeVito as their daughter “Chrissy;” with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy’s best friend “Bennigan;” Lennon Parham recurring as Laura’s neighbor “Darlene,” and Michael Shannon recurring as the “Unshaven Man.” Season one also features the voices of guest stars Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson.

features the voices of Aubrey Plaza as “Laura;” Danny DeVito as “Satan;” and Lucy DeVito as their daughter “Chrissy;” with Eugene Cordero recurring as Chrissy’s best friend “Bennigan;” Lennon Parham recurring as Laura’s neighbor “Darlene,” and Michael Shannon recurring as the “Unshaven Man.” Season one also features the voices of guest stars Mel Brooks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Toks Olagundoye, Lamorne Morris and Sam Richardson. Little Demon was created and written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. Aubrey Plaza serves as an executive producer along with Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Dan Harmon, Jersey Films 2nd Avenue’s Jake, Lucy and Danny DeVito, and ShadowMachine (Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley). Steve Levy serves as a producer on the project.

Little Demon is produced by FX Productions.

About FX’s The Patient:

New Limited Series Premieres Tuesday, August 30 Exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first three episodes.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg are Executive Producers and will write The Patient, and Steve Carell will serve as an Executive Producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long.

, and Steve Carell will serve as an Executive Producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long. The 10-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions.