CBS Releases First-Look at “Ghosts” Christmas Special and 3 Christmas Films

CBS has released a teaser for the upcoming Christmas episode of Ghosts, as well as previews of three original holiday films.

What’s Happening:

Fit for Christmas – Airing December 4th at 8:30/7:30c

The holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Rebecca Budig (“All My Children”) also stars in the movie executive produced and directed by Jessica Harmon (“The 100,” “iZombie”).

Must Love Christmas – Airing December 11th at 9/8c

Must Love Christmas follows Natalie (Liza Lapira), a renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books, who finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. While there, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Ghosts: The Christmas Spirit – Airing December 15th at 8/7c

When Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela (Punam Patel) returns to Woodstone Mansion for a holiday visit and brings along a platonic male friend, Samantha (Rose McIver), inspired by the holiday rom-coms she adores, makes it her mission to spark a holiday romance between them. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan — also involving Bela.

When Christmas Was Young – Airing December 18th at 8:30/7:30c

Award-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow executive produces and writes the title song for the CBS Original movie When Christmas Was Young, a Nashville music-themed movie written by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller (“Hope at Christmas,” “Forever Christmas”). When Christmas Was Young follows Luke (actor/musician Tyler Hilton), a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for Melody (Karen David), a gifted singer-songwriter, with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago.