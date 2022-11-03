CBS’ “24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” to Feature Performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster & Kat McPhee

CBS’ award-winning A Home for the Holidays at the Grove returns for its 24th year on Friday, December 23rd, at 8/7c.
What’s Happening:
- CBS is bringing heartwarming stories to viewers paired with incredible performances in the 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove.
- Gloria Estefan will host the special, which features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care. There are more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., more than a quarter of whom are hoping for a forever home.
- This year’s special will highlight stories from the Phoenix, Gilmore, Pitt, and Henderson families, with more information on each below.
- Each story will be paired with a musical performance, with performers including host Gloria Estefan and special guests Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster & Kat McPhee.
- CBS’ 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove will air on Friday, December 23rd at 8/7c. Paramount+ subscribers can stream it live and on-demand.
- The special is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children’s Action Network.
- The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment.
- Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick and Marilyn Seabury are the executive producers.
- Jennifer Perry, Danielle Fiorito, Nicole Cadena and Kelly Brock are producers.
- Story segments directed by Johnny Milord.
- Karen Mack is writing and Michael Simon is directing the special.
Families Featured in CBS’ 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove:
- The Phoenix Family
- Kaz was placed in foster care when he was 5 years old due to abuse and neglect. For the next 10 years his life was chaos. Alone and scared, he was shuffled from home to home, moving nine times. Being non-binary and on the autism spectrum, Kaz had given up hope of ever finding a forever home, until Jess and Carlos Phoenix entered the picture. Jess and Carlos consider themselves unconventional and knew they wanted to adopt an older child. Upon meeting Kaz, they were inspired by his resilience and fell in love with his uniqueness. Now living in a house full of love and support, Kaz is thriving, embracing his musical abilities and touring colleges.
- The Gilmore Family
- For years, Marissa and Brad tried to have biological children. After many heartbreaks, the couple turned to adoption. They met 5-year-old Tommy, who had entered foster care after suffering abuse. Marissa and Brad fell in love with the sweet little boy and it wasn’t long before Tommy felt right at home and they all bonded as a family. But then, two years after Tommy moved in, tragedy struck. Brad unexpectedly fell ill and, shockingly, he passed away days later. Marissa and Tommy’s world shattered. Fortunately for Marissa, she had Tommy by her side to help her put one foot in front of the other, even when she didn’t want to. Without hesitation, one year after Brad’s death, Marissa finalized the adoption, and they both keep Brad’s memory alive on a daily basis.
- The Pitt Family
- Cheryl and Joel always knew they wanted a big family, but after having two children, those dreams were dashed. Cheryl experienced heart failure after her second birth and was told she should not have more children. Years later, while at church, they learned about the need for foster care adoption and their dreams of a big family were revived. They adopted siblings Anna, 7, and Brian, 8. This big family of six was now complete and everyone happily settled into their new life. Two years later, Cheryl and Joel learned that Anna and Brian’s older sibling, Noelle, also needed a home – the family she thought was going to adopt her changed their mind. Noelle was devastated, heartbroken and alone. Although they had no plans to adopt more children, they knew they needed to reunite the children. Without hesitation they adopted Noelle, and now Cheryl and Joel have the large, loving family they always imagined.
- The Henderson Family
- After having two biological children, Dawn and Bryan decided they were done having kids. But watching their youngest, Ethan, grow up, they couldn’t help but wish they could give him a brother. Then Dawn began a non-profit that threw birthday parties for foster youth, and they gained firsthand knowledge of the need that is out there for older children to be adopted. They decided to pursue adoption and, soon after, they got the call about Nico, an emergency placement. Four days later, Nico, who was 5 years old, the same age as Ethan, moved in. When he arrived at the Henderson household, he had been homeless, living in a car, isolated from other children and had learning, medical and social issues. Now, at 9, Nico is thriving in school, both academically and socially. He and his brother are the best of friends, and the Hendersons’ wishes for a brother for Ethan came true.