CBS’ “24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove” to Feature Performances by Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster & Kat McPhee

CBS’ award-winning A Home for the Holidays at the Grove returns for its 24th year on Friday, December 23rd, at 8/7c.

What’s Happening:

CBS is bringing heartwarming stories to viewers paired with incredible performances in the 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove.

Gloria Estefan will host the special, which features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care. There are more than 400,000 children in foster care in the U.S., more than a quarter of whom are hoping for a forever home.

This year’s special will highlight stories from the Phoenix, Gilmore, Pitt, and Henderson families, with more information on each below.

Each story will be paired with a musical performance, with performers including host Gloria Estefan and special guests Andy Grammer, Little Big Town, and David Foster & Kat McPhee.

CBS’ 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove will air on Friday, December 23rd at 8/7c. Paramount+

will air on Friday, December 23rd at 8/7c. The special is presented in association with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the Children’s Action Network.

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment.

is produced by Triage Entertainment and Goldsmith Entertainment. Karen Mack, Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick and Marilyn Seabury are the executive producers.

Jennifer Perry, Danielle Fiorito, Nicole Cadena and Kelly Brock are producers.

Story segments directed by Johnny Milord.

Karen Mack is writing and Michael Simon is directing the special.

Families Featured in CBS’ 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove: