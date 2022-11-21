Christmas 2022: Star Wars Gifts and Stocking Stuffers For Under $50

It’s the season of presents and magical winter surprises, but sometimes your gift list is bigger than your budget. Fortunately this Christmas you can share plenty of Star Wars gifts all priced under $50. Below you find some of the hottest toys, collectibles and apparel that are affordable and fun. May the Force Be With You!

LEGO Kits

Attack of the Clones fans may use the Force to build this LEGO brick model of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter ($29.99). And the Force is strong with the LEGO BrickHeadz versions of iconic characters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader ($19.99).

Star Wars Galactic Pals Ewok Plush

Young Star Wars fans will love the chance to care for their own Galactic Pals plush. They can fill out the included personality profile to discover their Pal's personality and bring the character to life! Galactic Pals are available at Target for $29.99 each.

Star Wars Alliance Ultimate Planny Pack

This year, make organization out of this world with Star Wars Alliance design — with this Star Wars vegan leather organizer pouch, featuring new inside pockets and an extended zipper. Available on ErinCondren.com for $20.

Star Wars Boba Fett Toaster

Who doesn’t want to start out the morning like a bounty hunter? Anyone will love this Boba Fett toaster – turning a boring breakfast into an adventure. Plus, both slices of bread pop up with a familiar Boba Fett helmet toasted on them! Get it at UncannyBrands.com for $39.99.

Galaxy Vibes Eyeshadow Set and Lip Oil

For the makeup lover, consider the Galaxy Vibes Eyeshadow Set ($49)— a trio of colors that includes C-3PO, Darth Vader, and Star Wars Pressed Powder Palette. Lux Lip Oils ($20) to the rescue with a charming duo that’s almost as cute as Grogu and Din Djarin.

Star Wars Limited Edition Deco Collection Short Glasses – 10oz

The Star Wars-themed Deco Collection Short Glasses set makes the perfect gift for any homemaker. In a limited edition collector’s box, the set is available in short and tall sizes on JoyJolt.com for $49.95.

Star Wars: The Black Series Holiday Figures

Celebrate the season with special Star Wars figures from The Black Series. Star Wars fans and collectors can display highly poseable, fully articulated Wookiee (Holiday Edition) figure or the Phase II Clone Trooper (Holiday Edition) figure. Each comes with additional accessories. $27.99

Mickey Ear Headbands

Start planning the look for your next Disney Parks visit with trendy Ear Headbands inspired by Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett ($29.99)

Funko Pop!

Spark intergalactic holiday fun with Pop! Darth Vader as a snowman. Pop! Darth Vader shimmers in white snowflakes, with carrots and twigs as finishing touches for the limbs, helmet, and armor ($12.00) Capture the moment with the Funko exclusive Deluxe Pop! Grogu Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Your collection of Star Wars The Mandalorian will feel like it's soaring when this cutie joins its ranks ($30.00)

Hot Topic, Her Universe and BoxLunch

Three great brands, dozens of fantastic Star Wars opinions for fans! Feel both the light and dark sides of the Force with a fuzzy throw ($39.90); layer up with a Droid athletic jersey that reads "Beep Boop" on the back ($39.90); fulfill your destiny in a cozy knit sweater ($47.92); and hold your essential cards and cash all season long with Santa Grogu joining your festivities on this Loungefly card case ($16.90).

Holiday Ornaments

Darth Vader is ready for the holiday season ($39.95)! He's even dressed as Santa Claus; meanwhile Luke Skywalker makes an epic return in The Mandalorian ($29.99). Speaking of Mando, Din Djarin removes his helmet to share a special moment with Grogu ($24.99). Cue the tears!

Themed Jar Candles

This Tatooine Candle from Homesick features invigorating notes of Juniper and desert shrub rise from cooling canyons amidst the endless dunes. Bask in the binary sunset as Luke landspeeds across dusky plains. Pssst… Burn to reveal a secret on the back of the candle label ($44.00)!

