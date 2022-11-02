Funko Debuts New Star Wars Grogu Pop! Themed to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon

Last fall Star Wars fans across the country were delighted as The Mandalorian joined one of America’s favorite pastimes—the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Well this year he’s back in all his Funko Pop! glory and fans can already start their shopping!

What’s Happening:

We’re just weeks away from the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and once again, Disney’s The Mandalorian will be part of the festivities.

will be part of the festivities. No it isn’t Mando walking the streets of Manhattan that will have Star Wars fans in a frenzy, but rather a giant balloon of Grogu (aka The Child or Baby Yoda) taking to the skies for some holiday fun.

Speaking of fun, the balloon stylized like a Funko Pop! and naturally collectible merchandise from the brand has been introduced in anticipation of Grogu’s Thanksgiving appearance.

A new Grogu Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Pop! has landed at Funko featuring the green cutie happily floating along in balloon form, lead by a team of four miniature balloon handlers dressed in black and wearing grey beanies.

If you’re still looking for more to purchase there’s also shirts for adults and kids and an adult hoodie.

Grogu Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade collectibles are available now on Funko.com

